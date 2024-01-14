Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This popular snack on the streets of Gujarat is made by using fresh methi leaves (fenugreek). Although these leaves are quite bitter, they work wonderfully when balanced with spices. The centers of the fritters are soft and spongy once cooked, but once cooled they will become hard and so really are best served straight away. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small
Methi Na Gota (Fenugreek Leaf Fritters) [Vegan]
Serves
35
Ingredients You Need for Methi Na Gota (Fenugreek Leaf Fritters) [Vegan]
For the Fritters:
- 2 tablespoons sunflower oil
- 1 3/4 oz. (50 g) semolina
- Generous 1 cup (150 g) chickpea/gram flour
- 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon carom seeds
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon Ginger and Garlic Paste (recipe below)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 100 g/31/2 oz. fresh fenugreek leaves, torn in half (these are bitter, so use less if preferred)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoon Eno fruit salts (see Note)
- 1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 2 green chillies/chiles, finely chopped
- vegetable oil, for deep-frying
To Serve:
- Lili Chutney or Lal Chutney (recipe below)
For the Lili Chutney (Mint, Coriander and Chilli Chutney):
- 1 cup (25 g) fresh mint leaves
- 2 cups (50 g) fresh coriander/cilantro leaves
- 3 green chillies/chilis
- thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 5 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
For the Lal Chutney (Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Chutney):
- 1 red (bell) pepper, deseeded and chopped chunks
- 2 tomatoes, quartered
- thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2 tablespoons sunflower oil
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons tomato ketchup
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) canned chopped tomatoes
- 2 green chillies/chilis
- Handful of fresh coriander/cilantro
How to Prepare Methi Na Gota (Fenugreek Leaf Fritters) [Vegan]
For the Lili Chutney:
- Wash the fresh mint and coriander leaves in cold water and dry using kitchen paper.
- Put all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz until smooth.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
For the Lal Chutney:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (160°C fan/ 180°C/Gas 4).
- Place the red pepper and tomatoes on a baking tray. Add the ginger, garlic and sunflower oil and mix to coat all the veg in the oil. Roast in the hot oven for 20 minutes until the peppers are soft and tomatoes are starting to fall apart.
- Remove the tray from the oven and leave to cool. Once everything is cool enough to handle, remove as much skin from the tomatoes as possible.
- Transfer the contents of the tray to a food processor or blender and add all the remaining ingredients. Pulse until everything is roughly combined but with some chunks. Alternatively, you can blitz it to a smooth consistency if preferred.
- This chutney can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
For the Fritters:
- Place the sunflower oil in a pan over a high heat. Add the semolina and cook for 2 minutes, stirring continuously, until the semolina turns golden brown. Remove the pan from the heat and sift the chickpea flour into the semolina.
- Crush the black peppercorns and coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar and add this to the pan.
- Add the carom seeds, salt, sugar, ginger and garlic paste and stir to combine all the ingredients.
- Add the lemon juice, fenugreek leaves, baking powder, fruit salts, turmeric and chillies and mix until combined.
- Add some water, a little at a time, and start to combine into a thick, lump-free batter.
- Heat enough oil for deep-frying in a heavy-based pan or wok over a high heat. Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to medium.
- Wet your hands slightly and take about a tablespoon of batter, about the size of a golf ball, and lower it into the hot oil.
- Repeat with more batter, adding a few more balls, making sure they don’t touch each other in the oil. Fry for about 2 minutes before moving them gently. Turn and fry for about 5 minutes until the fritters are golden and crispy.
- Remove the fritters from the oil and place on kitchen paper to drain. Wet your hands again and repeat until all the fritters have been fried.
- Serve hot with your choice of chutney on the side for dipping.
Notes
Note: Eno fruit salts are used in baking but are also a treatment for indigestion. They can be bought from pharmacies.
