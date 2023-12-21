Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This sandwich needs no pitch because it is everything you dreamed of and more. If you long for that faux fish sammie, you have to try this beer-battered tofu "fish" sandwich. The tofu is coated in a crispy batter and paired with fresh slaw between two fluffy buns. Add a plate of fries to that and you are set!
Beer Battered Tofu ‘Fish’ Sandwich [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Beer Battered Tofu ‘Fish’ Sandwich [Vegan]
For the Sandwiches:
- 2 cups flour, plus additional for frying
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 3/4 cup beer
- 3 tbs vegan egg replacer
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 4 buns
- 1 14-ounce block extra firm tofu
- 1 cup red cabbage
- 1 cup white cabbage
- 1/2 cup sliced radishes
- 3 tablespoons malt vinegar
For the Tartar Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons relish
- 1 tablespoon capers, chopped
- 3/4 cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley
- 1/2 bunch dill
- 1 lemon
- 3 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
How to Prepare Beer Battered Tofu ‘Fish’ Sandwich [Vegan]
- In a large pot, add oil over medium/high heat. Squeeze the water out of the tofu with paper towels. Slice into books and set aside. Prepare three bowls. combine the dry ingredients in one bowl (salt, baking powder, and flour). In another bowl combine the vegan egg with almond milk, then add to a bowl with beer.
- Whisk smooth. Continue to stir to remove all the clumps. Now add the beer to the flour mixture gradually. Leave the third bowl with just flour.
- Test the oil to ensure it's hot enough. Throw in a small piece, it should sizzle.
- Once ready, dip the tofu strips in additional flour from the third bowl, and then the vegan egg/beer mixture, and fry for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.
- Finish until all pieces are fried.
- Chop everything fine, then add juice of the lemon, mayonnaise, and mustard.
- Combine and season to your taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve. This will keep in an airtight container for a few days, just give it a stir when you are ready to use it. Chop the cabbage and radish and toss in malt vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Set aside
- To assemble, top the bottom bun with the tarter sauce, then layer the tofu, then the cabbage and radish mixture, and serve.
