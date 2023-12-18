Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Having been around for centuries, tempeh is a fermented food generally made from soybeans and is a complete plant-based protein.

Like tofu, tempeh doesn’t have a super strong flavor of its own, though it does taste a little nutty. But, like tofu, it is great for taking on any flavor you add to it or marinate it in.

It works as a fantastic meat substitute, making great sandwich filling, sausage-like crumbles, and additions to soups, stirfires and salads.

Check out these OGP recipes that share great ideas on how to turn a humble block of tempeh into delicious dishes.

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!

1. Sweet Pineapple Tempeh Stir Fry

Source: Sweet Pineapple Tempeh Stir Fry

Have a go at making this Sweet Pineapple Tempeh Stir Fry by Tara Binder. It is a delicious, healthy, plant-based, sweet and sour like vegetable pineapple tempeh stir fry. It would make a great mid-week meal as it is so quick to whip up.

2. Tempeh Kebabs

Source: Tempeh Kebabs

These Tempeh Kebabs by Lena Novak are marinated in Homemade BBQ Sauce and served with Creamy Dressing! They are the perfect addition to your BBQ parties this upcoming season. They can be oven-baked or barbequed. The choice is yours!

3. Kale, Sweet Potato and Tempeh Breakfast Hash

Source: Kale, Sweet Potato and Tempeh Breakfast Hash

Breakfast hashes make for a filling breakfast, but they’re often served with eggs. For a plant-based alternative, you can use tempeh, which not only provides a good source of protein but also helps make the dish heartier. Try this Kale, Sweet Potato and Tempeh Breakfast Hash by Plant Protein Recipes That You’ll Love next time you need a filling breakfast. If you’re short on time, you can always microwave the sweet potato instead of baking it, which will cut down your cooking time by about 15 minutes.

4. Jap-chae: Korean Stir-Fried Glass Noodles

Source: Jap-chae: Korean Stir-Fried Glass Noodles

Jap-chae literally means “mixed veggies.” It’s a popular dish at Korean parties and potlucks, and considering the traditional cooking method, it deserves to be a celebration dish. Various julienned vegetables are stir-fried separately to maintain their vibrant colors. Then they are gently tossed with seasoned glass noodles to create a colorful and elegant dish. Try this Jap-chae: Korean Stir-Fried Glass Noodles by OGP Admin as a super healthy lunch or dinner.

5. Smoky Tempeh Scramble

Source: Smoky Tempeh Scramble

This Smoky Tempeh Scramble by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler is an easy-to-prepare, savory morning meal full of protein and veggies that could easily pass as lunch or dinner. Tempeh is a fantastic plant-based source of easy-to-digest protein that has a delicious nutty flavor and satisfying taste.

6. Super Greens, Brown Rice, and Tempeh Macro Bowl

Source: Super Greens, Brown Rice, and Tempeh Macro Bowl

This tasty Super Greens, Brown Rice, and Tempeh Macro Bowl by Rachel Mansfield will give you the fuel you need to make it through your day. It has brown rice, chickpeas, and tempeh to give you lasting energy throughout the day, cucumbers for crunch, and wakame for a burst of unique flavor that you can get only from sea veggies. Power bowls make great meals because it’s so easy to get variety — if you’re not a fan of rice, you can easily swap it out for a different grain. You can prep these bowls the night before and then bring them along as lunch for work or school.

7. Pecan-Crusted Tempeh Cutlets

Source: Pecan-Crusted Tempeh Cutlets

These festive Pecan-Crusted Tempeh Cutlets by Linda Soper-Kolton and Sara Boan, with their rich pecan coating, make a gorgeous main dish for your holiday table. Serve these pecan tempeh cutlets with mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce for a simple, delicious holiday feast—no turkey required. You can also try this recipe using our seitan cutlets!

8. Sriracha Tempeh Sliders With Ranch Dressing

Source: Sriracha Tempeh Sliders With Ranch Dressing

These Sriracha Tempeh Sliders With Ranch Dressing by Ayinde Howell are great because you get about 4 per standard package of tempeh. Here is a hint: you can replace the sriracha with BBQ sauce if it’s too hot for you!

9. High Protein Tempeh Chili

Source: High Protein Tempeh Chili

This High Protein Tempeh Chili by Allie Penner is made with sweet potato, pinto beans, plenty of chili spice, and cocoa powder and is the ultimate game-day chili. Serve with quinoa, vegan yogurt, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, and cornbread.

10. Tempeh Cubano Sandwich

Source: Tempeh Cubano Sandwich

After you marinate the tempeh, this is the quickest, easiest, and yummiest sandwich you will ever have. It will be an awesome alternative to tofu when you have enough of that (though, who knows if that is possible). You can quickly assemble this Tempeh Cubano Sandwich by Molly Patrick for lunch, for picnics, for anything! Give it a go!!

11. Marinated Tempeh Gyro Tacos With Cucumber Salsa

Source: Marinated Tempeh Gyro Tacos With Cucumber Salsa

Take a fresh new look at gyros with this Marinated Tempeh Gyro Tacos With Cucumber Salsa by Alison Edmund. Tempeh is marinated in a blend of Greek flavors, then paired with dairy-free tzatziki and topped with cucumber “salsa.” Full of flavor, and perfect for the next Taco Tuesday

12. Loaded Sweet Potato Fries with Smoked Tempeh Bits

Source: Loaded Sweet Potato Fries with Smoked Tempeh Bits

These Loaded Sweet Potato Fries with Smoked Tempeh Bits by Lena Novak are drizzled with garlic dressing and served with steamed Broccoli & roasted Cherry Tomatoes. This is a great recipe that you can prepare without any special gourmet skills.

13. Tempeh a L’Orange With Red Cabbage and Potato Dumplings

Source: Tempeh a L’Orange With Red Cabbage and Potato Dumplings

Duck a l’orange is a classic Christmas dish, but if you’re looking for the meat-free version, then this Tempeh a L’Orange With Red Cabbage and Potato Dumplings by Philipp Ertl is the answer to your needs. Tempeh and orange go together so well and it’s paired with two Austrian Christmas sides, cabbage and potato dumplings, for a complete meal. The texture may stray from the original dish, but it tastes flavorsome and festive and plates beautifully. The recipe is kept fairly easy so all you need is a bit of time rather than a whole lot of skills.

14. Tempeh Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado Grilled Cheese

Source: Tempeh Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado Grilled Cheese

There’s no denying that a vegan grilled cheese sandwich tastes good, but this Tempeh Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado Grilled Cheese by Zsu Dever grilled cheese takes it to the next level. Smoky tempeh bacon, creamy smashed avocado, crisp lettuce, tomato, and melty vegan Swiss cheese are sandwiched between two crispy, buttery slices of grilled bread. Pair with your favorite tomato soup for the ultimate comfort food meal.

15. Breakfast Sandwich With Tempeh Bacon

Source: Breakfast Sandwich With Tempeh Bacon

A vegan Breakfast Sandwich With Tempeh Bacon by Brittany Mullins is loaded with all the goods: creamy avocado, almond butter, sautéed kale, and tempeh bacon, served on a perfectly toasted English muffin.

