Cinnamon and chocolate are an underrated ingredient combination. They’re both robust flavors that add sweetness, bitterness, and earthiness to a variety of baked goods. Here are 10 plant-based cinnamon chocolate treats you need to know about!

1. Holiday Spiced Doughnuts With a Cinnamon Chocolate Glaze

Source: Holiday Spiced Doughnuts With a Cinnamon Chocolate Glaze

Cake doughnuts, filled with a blend of warm holiday spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. They’re then topped with a cinnamon chocolate glaze to add a little more sweetness. These Holiday Spiced Doughnuts With a Cinnamon Glaze by Jennifer Harmon were made to be enjoyed with a large cup of black coffee.

2. No-Bake Cinnamon Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispie Bars

Source: No-Bake Cinnamon Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispie Bars

This recipe is super simple! Only seven ingredients in here and everything gets poured into a pan, cooked, mixed, and then poured into a serving pan and topped with melted chocolate – that’s it! Make them immediately and bring them everywhere. These No-Bake Cinnamon Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispie Bars by Michele Elizabeth are a perfect portable snacking treat!

3. Chocolate-Cinnamon Avocado Mousse

Source: Chocolate-Cinnamon Avocado Mousse

This Chocolate-Cinnamon Avocado Mousse by Petra Vogel is so decadent and delicious. To make it look finer, serve the mousse in a coffee or espresso cup!

4. Cinnamon Turmeric Sourdough with Chocolate & Dried Cherries

Source: Cinnamon Turmeric Sourdough with Chocolate & Dried Cherries

This Cinnamon Turmeric Sourdough with Chocolate & Dried Cherries by Angie Li is so warming and comforting that it makes the perfect breakfast. Imagine waking up to some turmeric sourdough toast with vegan butter.

5. Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls

Source: Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls

These Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls by Gretchen Price are decadent and delicious! Soft, sweet dough is “schmeared” with chocolate, and then glazed with a simple sugar glaze. After trying these, breakfast will never be the same.

6. Cinnamon Churros With Chocolate Ganache

Source: Cinnamon Churros With Chocolate Ganache

You can now enjoy one of your favorite street foods from the comfort of your kitchen! These churros can be enjoyed with a divinely rich dark chocolate ganache that makes the treat all that much more indulgent. These Cinnamon Churros With Chocolate Ganache by Holly Jade would be great served at a party, summer BBQ, events … anything. So what are you waiting for?

7. Chocolatey Cinnamon Rolls in Tortillas

Source: Chocolatey Cinnamon Rolls in Tortillas

Cinnamon rolls, made by using tortillas. The tortillas are wetted using a wonderful cashew cream, all spiced up with cinnamon. This skips the dough process in its entirety and since tortillas are already cooked, there is minimal baking involved. You have to try these Chocolatey Cinnamon Rolls in Tortillas by Maya Sozer.

8. Spelt Chocolate and Cinnamon Babkas

Source: Spelt Chocolate and Cinnamon Babkas

Chocolate or cinnamon babka — which is better? In this recipe, you don’t have to choose because you can make one of each! A subtly sweet cinnamon babka and a deeply rich dark chocolate babka. This dough is not identical to the brioche-like bread in a classic babka recipe. Spelt flour gives it a decidedly wholesome flavor. Brushing these Spelt Chocolate and Cinnamon Babkas by Emily Fraser with maple syrup instead of simple syrup saves a bit of time, adds extra flavor, and accomplishes the same beautiful shine.

9. Chocolate Chip Churro Cheesecake Pop Tarts

Source: Chocolate Chip Churro Cheesecake Pop Tarts

No pop tart could ever stand up to these babies. They’re perfectly flaky on the pastry part, the filling is creamy and cheesecakey (not to mention studded with tons of chocolate chips!), then they’re covered with all the cinnamon/sugar goodness of a churro and drizzled in a little icing for cosmetic appeal and good measure. You know you need these Chocolate Chip Churro Cheesecake Pop Tarts by Tori Cooper in your life.

10. Mexican Hot Chocolate Snickerdoodles

Source: Mexican Hot Chocolate Snickerdoodles

Here’s a take on classic snickerdoodles that will leave your tastebuds in amazement. Try this vegan cookie combination of chocolate with cinnamon. These Mexican Hot Chocolate Snickerdoodles by Emily von Euw are spectacular!

