Muffins make such wonderful snacks and on-the-go breakfast bites. They are usually quite easy to whip up and bake much more quickly than a regular cake. They are also super versatile and folks can get pretty creative with the ingredients list.

Some favorites out there are blueberry, chocolate, banana, apple, and cinnamon. However, as yummy as those classics are, there is room to get creative when muffin-making. They don’t even need to be sweet. Imagine a fluffy savory muffin to dip into a hot soup or stew, or one that you can enjoy when you don’t fancy a sweet snack.

These OGP recipes for more unusual muffin flavors will inspire you to get thinking about what else you can toss into the mixing bowl. Sweet or savory, just have fun!

1. Rosemary, Olive, and Tomato Muffins

Source: Rosemary, Olive, and Tomato Muffins/One Green Planet

These Rosemary, Olive, and Tomato Muffins by Laura Hemmington look so good and make a wonderful breakfast or brunch treat. The muffins are light and crumbly and are packed with Mediterranean flavors. These muffins work perfectly well on their own for a lighter meal, or they can be served with a tofu scramble for a slap-up breakfast.

2. Savory Whole Grain Spinach Biscuit Muffins

Source: Savory Whole Grain Spinach Biscuit Muffins/One Green Planet

Check out these Savory Whole Grain Spinach Biscuit Muffins by Cathy Elton. You can leave any doubts about savory muffins behind with these light, tender, and moist little muffins. Grab one and enjoy it with a big bowl of soup or chili. They would make a great addition to a dinner party or potluck.

3. White Bean Cinnamon Muffins

Source: White Bean Cinnamon Muffins/One Green Planet

Beans might not be the first thing you think of when you picture muffins, but here they are. These White Bean Cinnamon Muffins by Magdalena Pienkos are delicious, and you’d never guess that white beans are the magic ingredient. The bean flavor is completely disguised, but you still gain the benefit of the added nutrition and extra protein.

4. High-Protein BBQ Lentil Savory Muffins

Source: High-Protein BBQ Lentil Savory Muffins/One Green Planet

Here we have another protein-packed snack with these High-Protein BBQ Lentil Savory Muffins by Judy Moosmueller. These muffins are completely gluten-free and would be perfect for a casual dinner gathering. They are full of good clean ingredients and savory flavors.

5. Herb Beer Muffins

Source: Herb Beer Muffins/One Green Planet

These Herb Beer Muffins by Wendy Irene are simply delicious. The beer makes the batter all bubbly resulting in a super light and fluffy muffin. The herbs make this a muffin that will go well with soups, salads, and stews, or you can just grab one as an afternoon snack.

6. Sweet Potato and Sage Corn Muffins

Source: Sweet Potato and Sage Corn Muffins/One Green Planet

Well, these little Sweet Potato and Sage Corn Muffins by Courtney West could be just what you are looking for for a holiday or Sunday dinner. The sweet potato adds natural sweetness while the sage gives that earthy herb aroma and flavor. What’s more, these muffins are gluten-free and use ingredients that are common in most pantries.

7. Vanilla Earl Grey Mini Muffins

Source: Vanilla Earl Grey Mini Muffins/One Green Planet

Baking with tea might not have been on the top of your ideas list, but this recipe for Vanilla Earl Grey Mini Muffins by Sara Day might just have you changing your ways! These muffins are reminiscent of London Fog tea and will accompany a mug of such very well! Enjoy the zesty flavor of Earl Grey in a tasty, fluffy muffin that is perfect for afternoon tea.

8. Chickpea Vegetable ‘Egg’ Muffins

Source: Chickpea Vegetable ‘Egg’ Muffins/One Green Planet

These Chickpea Vegetable ‘Egg’ Muffins by Robin Runner make such a fantastic breakfast. They are delicious and protein-rich and would go well with some baked beans or ‘sausage’ for a heftier morning meal. They can be made in bulk and frozen. That means you can have a healthy breakfast on hand any morning of the week.

9. Savory Mushroom Spinach Muffins

Source: Savory Mushroom Spinach Muffins/One Green Planet

These Savory Mushroom Spinach Muffins by Maggie Wescott make a great breakfast treat or savory snack. They are light and fluffy and full of flavor. Chickpea flour makes them high in protein, keeping you full and energized for the morning ahead.

10. Savory Sorghum Muffins

Source: Savory Sorghum Muffins/One Green Planet

These delicious Savory Sorghum Muffins by Nele Liivlaid can be whipped up with just five ingredients. It’s a gluten-free recipe that doesn’t lack anything from texture to taste. They are simple to make and would make a great savory breakfast snack or a mid-afternoon bite to eat.

