We’ve got the plant-based pot pie of your dreams right here! If you’re craving a creamy, warm jackfruit and veggie filling encased in a delicate puff pastry crust, you must make this Jackfruit Pot Pie recipe by Sarah Pether. Your stomach will be so incredibly happy.

They’re festive. They’re creamy. They’re crispy. They’re perfectly imperfect. Christmas is about good food, family and enjoying each others company, so make sure you’re feeding to please your guests and not feeling restricted to this exact recipe! These Creamy and Crunchy Onion Potato Pot Pies by Maria Koutsogiannis rather easy to make and are filled with flavor, character and aroma.

7. Seafood Pot Pie

Why have “chicken” pot pie when there are so many other proteins out there? Flaky pie crust, sweet potatoes, leeks, and peas paired with fishless fillets, Old Bay Seasoning, and kelp powder. Serve with a great big salad or whatever sides you like. This Seafood Pot Pie by Tara Binder is awesome!

8. Mini Pot Pies with Black Lentil, Fennel and Thyme

These pot pies are exactly as they sound; a blend of vegetables including fennel, celery, carrots, and potatoes with lentils and herby thyme – it's a hearty and comforting veg-packed dish that's healthy too. This classic dish was made healthier by reducing the amount of pie crust needed and baking the meal into adorable, portion-controlled dishes! So you can feel guilt-free about succumbing to your yearning for pie. These Mini Pot Pies with Black Lentils, Fennel and Thyme by Hannah Sunderani are so good! 9. Raw Pot Pie

This fresh and flavorful Raw Pot Pie by Amanda Nicole Smith is made with root vegetables, herbaceous gravy, and a gluten-free buckwheat crust. This gravy is super flavorful and can be made with any spices and herbs you prefer. Depending on the tools you have on hand, it can be prepared completely raw, semi-cooked, or fully cooked. This unique take on pot pie is sure to capture the hearts of your family!