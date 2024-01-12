Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

There are few recipes as delicious-looking and classic as a great glazed doughnut. These concoctions are an amazing sweet treat that deserve a lot of celebrating, which is why we’ve gathered these 10 glazed doughnut recipes from our Food Monster App to help you enjoy this sweet day the best way possible!

1. Chai Spiced Pumpkin Doughnuts with Vanilla Cashew Butter Glaze

Image Source: Chai Spiced Pumpkin Doughnuts with Vanilla Cashew Butter Glaze

If ever there were an ode to fall in doughnut form, these Chai Spiced Pumpkin Doughnuts with Vanilla Cashew Butter Glaze from Courtney West would be it. Warm spices, earthy pumpkin, maple sweetness, and a vanilla bean-flecked cashew butter glaze. There’s no added oil (except what you grease your pan with) and they’re extra virtuous thanks to the fact that they’re baked not fried!

2. Matcha Glazed Vanilla Bean Doughnuts With Matcha Cream Filling



Image Source: Matcha Glazed Vanilla Bean Doughnuts With Matcha Cream Filling

Matcha has three times the antioxidants of other green teas as well as having higher levels than blueberries, pomegranates, orange juice, and spinach. Matcha also contains theanine which can help to lower stress levels. So, what better place to use it than in a Matcha Glazed Vanilla Bean Doughnuts With Matcha Cream Filling from Sarah Pether?

3. Green Tea Donuts With Crunchy Coconut Glaze

Image Source: Green Tea Donuts With Crunchy Coconut Glaze

Baked Green Tea Donuts With Crunchy Coconut Glaze from Kathleen Henry include powdered green tea mixed right in the batter! Adorned with a sweet and crunchy coconut-nutmeg glaze, these are easy to make and brimming with green tea flavor.

4. Blueberry Glazed Doughnuts

Image Source: Blueberry Glazed Doughnuts

These Blueberry Glazed Doughnuts from The Rose and Bean have got everything a doughnut connoisseur could ask for in a pastry. The light, fluffy dough is fried until golden brown and then dipped in a blueberry glaze, topped with a warm blueberry compote, and marbled with some of the concentrated juices from the blueberries. You should make these doughnuts for a special occasion with friends – otherwise, you’ll eat them all yourself!

5. Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Spiced Doughnuts

Image Source: Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Spiced Doughnuts

What’s better than doughnuts? Healthier, baked doughnuts that are also gluten-free, vegan, and naturally sweetened! These rings of sugary sweetness are filled with the seasonal flavors of pumpkin spice and maple. Bake these Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Spiced Doughnuts from Claire Ragozzino and enjoy the smell of fall cookin’ that will fill your hojme!

6. Easy Chocolate Doughnuts With Espresso Glaze

Image Source: Easy Chocolate Doughnuts With Espresso Glaze

This simple Easy Chocolate Doughnuts With Espresso Glaze recipe from Steven Seighman is perfect for capping off a nice dinner, or when you need a little pep put into your step during the day. An artisan recipe that tastes gourmet but will take you far under an hour to make!

7. Chocolate Doughnuts With Peanut Butter Glaze

Image Source: Chocolate Doughnuts With Peanut Butter Glaze

Muffins and cupcakes are awesome. And yeah, cookies are great too. But we have yet to find a dessert or pastry that can hold a candle to doughnuts! These Chocolate Doughnuts With Peanut Butter Glaze from Nicole Dunai are super cakey and chocolatey, exactly like what you’d expect of a cake doughnut. They are lovingly topped with a peanut butter glaze because who can resist the delicious combo of peanut butter and chocolate?

8. Coconut Lime Doughnuts

Image Source: Coconut Lime Doughnuts

In this scrumptious Coconut Lime Doughnuts recipe from Rebecca Coleman, coconut and lime come together in the donut batter and then again in the glaze, creating a treat that’s both silky and bursting with bright, fresh lime flavor.

9. Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts With Maple Glaze

Image Source: Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts With Maple Glaze

A festive, vegan doughnut recipe great for an autumn morning. This is a healthier alternative to a fried, fall favorite. Try out these Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts With Maple Glaze from Jessica Bose!

10. Spiced Apple Doughnuts With Apple Cider Glaze

Image Source: Spiced Apple Doughnuts With Apple Cider Glaze

These Spiced Apple Doughnuts With Apple Cider Glaze from Larice Feuerstein are the epitome of autumn. Warm apple cider and cozy spices? It doesn’t get more autumnal than that! Eat a doughnut or two with a mug of warm apple cider right after you go apple picking, and then jump in a big pile of leaves for the full fall experience.

