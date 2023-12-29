Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Freedom Farm Sanctuary, the first Israeli farm animal sanctuary, recently shared an incredibly touching moment between two rescued lambs and their mother.
When two six-week-old lambs, who were saved from a meat farm, first arrived at the sanctuary, they were frightened and anxious. The beginnings were bleak and difficult – the lambs did not want to approach their caretakers and refused to drink from their bottles, which was dangerous to their health and well-being.
The rescue team decided to take action. They investigated the matter and discovered that the lambs’ mother was still alive at the farm. They fought to save the sheep, who was at that point not far away from slaughter, and after much difficulty, they were finally successful!
The reunion between the mother and the little lambs is simply unbelievable. In a touching, emotional moment, the sheep heard one another’s calls from afar and rushed to be together. The babies began to wag their little tails and huddled close to their mom. There is no trace of the frightened lambs now – just a happy family living all together.
Visit the Freedom Farm Sanctuary’s website and learn more about their fantastic work for exploited farm animals.
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- From Pigs and Chickens to Dogs and Ducklings: 10 Unlikely Animal Friendships Too Cute to Handle!
- Unlikely Best Friends: Chicken and German Shepherd Play Together (VIDEO)
- Wombat and Kangaroo Love Spooning Each Other!
- Stranded Pit Bull Gets Rescued and Makes The Most Unlikely New Friend (VIDEO)
- Rescued Special Needs Puppy and Flightless Pigeon are the Best Buds!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments
That video makes me want to cry, happy tears though. It was so sweet.