Fashion designer Stella McCartney has taken a bold stance at the UN’s Climate change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, calling on global leaders to implement new tariffs on leather goods and fashion items made from environmentally unsustainable materials. McCartney expressed concern in an interview with CNN over the existing tax laws that can impose up to 30% more on non-leather bags or shoes entering the US market, while products containing even a small amount of animal leather benefit from reduced tariffs. Describing the current tariff structures as “crazy,” she advocated for penalties against practices that contribute to deforestation, the use of harmful toxins in leather production, and threats to human welfare.

As a longstanding advocate of sustainable and vegan fashion, McCartney lamented the lack of industry-wide commitment to alternative materials. Despite her efforts, she feels isolated in driving the development of eco-friendly alternatives. At COP28, McCartney announced a collaboration with Mango Materials, a company utilizing waste methane gas to produce a biopolymer for items such as sunglasses frames.

McCartney challenged the tax breaks and incentives received by environmentally detrimental businesses, urging a reevaluation of such policies. She emphasized the urgency of addressing the fashion industry’s significant environmental impact, citing statistics that suggest it contributes approximately 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

To combat these issues, McCartney called for policy changes, reevaluation of laws, and the establishment of limitations, urging COP28 delegates to acknowledge the fashion industry’s harmful impact on the world. Animal rights group PETA, which is targeting the wool, leather, and down trades, estimates that over 1.4 billion animals are killed annually for leather production.

While some advocate for leather substitutes, McCartney acknowledged that not all alternatives are environmentally friendly. Commonly marketed as vegan leather, materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU) often have their own environmental costs, involving hazardous chemicals and fossil fuels. McCartney’s label has explored alternatives such as Mylo, a material made from mycelium, but challenges in scaling up production have hindered widespread adoption.

Despite setbacks, McCartney remains committed to finding sustainable solutions. Her label showcased over 15 projects at COP28, featuring biomaterials and plant-based alternatives to plastic, leather, fur, and traditional fibers. Collaborations with brands like Veuve Clicquot resulted in an alternative leather made from grapes, and garments produced from biologically recycled polyester, emphasizing the fashion industry’s potential for positive environmental impact.

As McCartney partners with PETA to promote alternative materials, her dedication to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 shows a broader industry shift towards environmentally conscious practices.

