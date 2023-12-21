Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Fashion designer Stella McCartney has taken a bold stance at the UN’s Climate change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, calling on global leaders to implement new tariffs on leather goods and fashion items made from environmentally unsustainable materials. McCartney expressed concern in an interview with CNN over the existing tax laws that can impose up to 30% more on non-leather bags or shoes entering the US market, while products containing even a small amount of animal leather benefit from reduced tariffs. Describing the current tariff structures as “crazy,” she advocated for penalties against practices that contribute to deforestation, the use of harmful toxins in leather production, and threats to human welfare.
Source: Reuters/YouTube
As a longstanding advocate of sustainable and vegan fashion, McCartney lamented the lack of industry-wide commitment to alternative materials. Despite her efforts, she feels isolated in driving the development of eco-friendly alternatives. At COP28, McCartney announced a collaboration with Mango Materials, a company utilizing waste methane gas to produce a biopolymer for items such as sunglasses frames.
McCartney challenged the tax breaks and incentives received by environmentally detrimental businesses, urging a reevaluation of such policies. She emphasized the urgency of addressing the fashion industry’s significant environmental impact, citing statistics that suggest it contributes approximately 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
To combat these issues, McCartney called for policy changes, reevaluation of laws, and the establishment of limitations, urging COP28 delegates to acknowledge the fashion industry’s harmful impact on the world. Animal rights group PETA, which is targeting the wool, leather, and down trades, estimates that over 1.4 billion animals are killed annually for leather production.
While some advocate for leather substitutes, McCartney acknowledged that not all alternatives are environmentally friendly. Commonly marketed as vegan leather, materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU) often have their own environmental costs, involving hazardous chemicals and fossil fuels. McCartney’s label has explored alternatives such as Mylo, a material made from mycelium, but challenges in scaling up production have hindered widespread adoption.
Despite setbacks, McCartney remains committed to finding sustainable solutions. Her label showcased over 15 projects at COP28, featuring biomaterials and plant-based alternatives to plastic, leather, fur, and traditional fibers. Collaborations with brands like Veuve Clicquot resulted in an alternative leather made from grapes, and garments produced from biologically recycled polyester, emphasizing the fashion industry’s potential for positive environmental impact.
As McCartney partners with PETA to promote alternative materials, her dedication to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 shows a broader industry shift towards environmentally conscious practices.
Vegan But Make It Fashion Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Dream Team! Stella McCartney Partners With Veuve Clicquot to Produce Cruelty-Free Leather
- Stella McCartney Accused of Exploiting Horse in Latest Photo Shoot with Kendall Jenner
- Stella McCartney Unveils First-of-its-Kind Plant-Based Sequin Jumpsuit
- Stella McCartney Awarded CBE For Her Eco-Chic Fashion and Sustainability Services
- Stella McCartney Launches Conscious Luxury Beauty Brand
- Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney Launch Sustainable Fashion Line
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments