A 25-year-old veterinary technician named Maribeth Hensel from Oregon opened her home to Prada, the longest-term resident at her local shelter. What was initially intended as a three-day foster in November has turned into a month-long commitment, as Hensel endeavors to keep Prada out of the shelter and provide her with a taste of a loving home.

Fostering Prada has become a gift for Hensel, who expressed her joy at witnessing the border collie mix revel in the comforts of home—rolling around in a king-sized bed, relaxing in front of the TV, and enjoying walks outside. These simple pleasures, often challenging to provide in a shelter environment, have made the experience heartwarming for both Hensel and Prada.

Prada, who spent almost a year in the shelter, is part of the Oregon Dog Rescue’s program that encourages volunteers to foster a pup during the holidays, offering them respite from the stresses of shelter life. Hensel emphasizes the positive impact of fostering on the dogs’ well-being, providing them with a relaxing environment and enrichment opportunities.

In Hensel’s view, the lack of awareness about shelter pets contributes to the extended stays of dogs like Prada. Through her TikTok platform, where she shares her fostering journey, Hensel aims to shed light on the plight of shelter dogs and inspire more people to consider adoption. Despite her wish to adopt Prada permanently, Hensel acknowledges her full-time job and apartment living aren’t conducive to the needs of Prada, an energetic breed that deserves a suitable long-term home.

Expressing concern for the numerous dogs awaiting their second chance in shelters, Hensel urges people to give shelter pets a chance. She emphasizes that many potential adopters remain unaware of the dogs available for rescue, leading to extended stays for deserving animals like Prada.

Hensel’s TikTok posts about Prada have garnered significant attention, with over 255,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

