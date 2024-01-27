Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
As anyone with a dog knows, they all have their unique personalities and desires. However, one Yorkshire terrier is cracking up the internet after a TikTok video showed the pup demanding to be pushed on a park swing. The video was posted to the TikTok account @tank_ms.
Park day! #pawrenting101 #pawrents #park #Tank #yorkie #yorkiesoftiktok #sweaterweather #hoka #Tank_MS #BestDayEver
In the video, the Yorkshire terrier can be seen sitting happily in a child’s swing. A retractable leash on a long setting is attached to the front of the swing. The pup’s human sits a few feet from him, using the leash to gently swing the tiny dog back and forth. He appears to be having a great time!
Many found the video of the Yorkshire terrier quite adorable. Soon, the video racked up over 3.3 million likes and hundreds of comments.
