Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As anyone with a dog knows, they all have their unique personalities and desires. However, one Yorkshire terrier is cracking up the internet after a TikTok video showed the pup demanding to be pushed on a park swing. The video was posted to the TikTok account @tank_ms.

In the video, the Yorkshire terrier can be seen sitting happily in a child’s swing. A retractable leash on a long setting is attached to the front of the swing. The pup’s human sits a few feet from him, using the leash to gently swing the tiny dog back and forth. He appears to be having a great time!

Many found the video of the Yorkshire terrier quite adorable. Soon, the video racked up over 3.3 million likes and hundreds of comments.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: