A senior one-eyed dog got the best holiday gift this year! The thought of any animal spending the holidays alone in a shelter is heartbreaking. However, this can be especially true for senior animals. Seniors are less likely to be adopted. Indeed, statistics show that only 68 percent of senior dogs in shelters will be adopted. Luckily, a senior dog named Eddie was able to beat the odds and find a loving new home thanks to cooperation between Mississippi Animal Services. The Rankin County Animal Shelter, Best Friends Animal Society, and Tired Dog Rescue banded together to make sure that the sweet pup did not slip through the cracks!

Eddie faced another big challenge aside from his senior status. The friendly pup was suffering from multiple health issues that required expensive medical care. Sadly, this was what led to his previous family surrendering him. Despite loving the senior dog, they were struggling to afford his medical care. Eddie ended up losing one of his eyes due to an infection.

Still, the one-eyed dog didn’t give up hope. Eventually, he was placed with a foster family. There his sweet personality blossomed. Soon he even found a new home! There the senior one-eyed dog can live surrounded by love.

