Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A senior one-eyed dog got the best holiday gift this year! The thought of any animal spending the holidays alone in a shelter is heartbreaking. However, this can be especially true for senior animals. Seniors are less likely to be adopted. Indeed, statistics show that only 68 percent of senior dogs in shelters will be adopted. Luckily, a senior dog named Eddie was able to beat the odds and find a loving new home thanks to cooperation between Mississippi Animal Services. The Rankin County Animal Shelter, Best Friends Animal Society, and Tired Dog Rescue banded together to make sure that the sweet pup did not slip through the cracks!
Eddie faced another big challenge aside from his senior status. The friendly pup was suffering from multiple health issues that required expensive medical care. Sadly, this was what led to his previous family surrendering him. Despite loving the senior dog, they were struggling to afford his medical care. Eddie ended up losing one of his eyes due to an infection.
Still, the one-eyed dog didn’t give up hope. Eventually, he was placed with a foster family. There his sweet personality blossomed. Soon he even found a new home! There the senior one-eyed dog can live surrounded by love.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- U.K. Shelter Searches for Home for Shy Senior Dog
- Funny Video Shows Senior Dog Insisting He Can Make It Up the Stairs Without Help
- Senior Dog Returned After One Year, Now Faces Euthanasia
- Blind Senior Dog Saved from Drowning by NYPD Officers
- Senior Dogs Reunited, Melt Hearts on TikTok
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments