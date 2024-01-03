Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Rats kind of have a bad rap as pests – but they are so much smarter than we think! Even though a rat’s brain is smaller than a human brain, it has a similar structure and function. Not only can they survive almost anything, but they can use their brainpower to solve intricate mazes.
1. Rat Outsmarts Mouse Traps
Source: viewfromadistance/Youtube
This rat was desperate for something to eat. Luckily, a human thought that they could deter “pests” with mouse traps. Instead, this rat used a rock to get some food and leave!
2. How Rats Take Advantage of Humans
Source: Vox/Youtube
This Vox feature goes into detail about how rats all over New York City are taking advantage of the failures of humans. From picking up pizza to riding the subway, rats have figured out numerous ways to outsmart us!
3. Expert Level Maze
Source: Major Hamster & Friends/Youtube
This multi-level, obstacle-ridden maze seemed like it would be difficult for anyone, let alone a rodent, to figure out. But, Wicky the Rat proved that it was easier than it looked.
4. Toilet Trickster
Source: National Geographic/Youtube
Did you know that rats can go up your toilet? For them, it is like solving a maze – something that they are great at.
5. Tube Maze
Source: MR HAMSTER/Youtube
Watch this adorable rat escape a complicated tube maze!
Rats might be small, but they’ve got amazing brains. From maze mastery to outsmarting humans, these rodents are showing us they’re no slackers in the intelligence department. These little creatures serve as a reminder that sometimes smarts can come from the most unexpected places.
