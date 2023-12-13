Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Fluffy, moist, savory, and cheesy. These vegan pizza rolls are the perfect way to satisfy your pizza cravings! These pizza rolls are made just like cinnamon rolls, but with pizza flavor!
Pizza Rolls [Vegan]
Serves
12
Ingredients You Need for Pizza Rolls [Vegan]
For the Pizza Dough:
- 1 cup warm water
- 2 1/4 teaspoon yeast (one packet)
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/2 tablespoon Sugar
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon parsley flakes
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 1 tablespoon pizza seasoning or Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon turmeric (for color, optional)
For the Vegan Pizza Rolls:
- 1 ball of pizza dough
- 1/3 cup herby vegan cream cheese
- 3/4 cup pizza sauce
- 1/2 cup vegan mozzarella cheese shreds
- 2 tablespoons parsley flakes
How to Prepare Pizza Rolls [Vegan]
For the Pizza Dough:
- In a large mixing bowl combine warm water, yeast, sugar, and oil. Let sit for about 10 minutes while the yeast activates.
- Mix in flour, salt, garlic powder, Flavorgod pizza seasoning, oregano, parsley flakes, and turmeric.
- Mix until a ball starts to form, knead for about 5 minutes.
- Grease the mixing bowl with a bit of oil, place the dough back in the bowl.
- Cover and let rise in a warm place for 1-2 hours, or until it has doubled in size.
- Uncover the dough, punch it down, then knead it back into a ball.
For the Vegan Pizza Rolls:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Get a 9x9 casserole dish out.
- Dust a parchment-lined baking sheet with flour. Spread out the pizza dough into a long rectangle. I used a rolling pin but you can shape it with your hands if you want.
- Spread the cream cheese in a thin even layer over the pizza dough.
- Top with a layer of pizza sauce.
- Sprinkle the cheese over the pizza sauce.
- Roll the pizza dough into a log, rolling along the longest edge. It gets messy but that's okay, it doesn't have to be rolled very tightly. Pin it closed with toothpicks to hold it in place while you cut it.
- Cut the pizza roll into 12 equal-sized (about 1 1/2 inch) pieces.
- Spray a 9x9 casserole dish with non-stick spray, then spread a thin layer of pizza sauce over the bottom.
- Place the pizza rolls in the casserole dish, it's fine for them to be squished together.
- Sprinkle the tops with more parsley flakes, bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the pizza rolls are golden brown.
- Enjoy hot or cold as leftovers! They also reheat really well in the oven on low heat.
Notes
When letting the dough rise, I usually preheat the oven on low heat, turn it off and let some heat escape, then place the covered bowl in the oven. Make sure the oven isn’t too hot!
