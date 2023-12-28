Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A wire-haired terrier and Shih Tzu mix named Dallas has narrowly dodged a tragic fate after being rescued from a high-kill shelter in Texas. The expectant mother was on the brink of euthanasia at an overcrowded shelter, but her story took a positive turn thanks to the efforts of Almost Home Rescue in Michigan.

Gail Montgomery from Almost Home Rescue shared the remarkable journey of Dallas with Newsweek, emphasizing how the pregnant dog went “from rags to riches” in what can only be described as a true fairy-tale story. Sadly, Dallas was just one among the staggering 6.3 million pets surrendered to U.S. shelters annually, with approximately 920,000 facing euthanasia—an unfortunate reality highlighted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Fighting against the odds, Almost Home Rescue managed to convince the shelter to spare Dallas’s life and allow her to embark on a 26-hour journey from Texas to Michigan. The team anxiously hoped Dallas wouldn’t go into labor during the trip, and their efforts paid off when she safely arrived at her foster home.

Miraculously, Dallas, now a proud mother, gave birth to six healthy puppies in the comfort of her Michigan foster home. Gail Montgomery expressed admiration for Dallas’s devotion as a mother, stating, “Dallas is the best momma ever,” and added that all six puppies are thriving under her care, set to find loving homes in the coming week.

However, the challenges for Dallas did not end there. The pup tested positive for heartworm disease, a potentially fatal condition transmitted through infected mosquito bites. Despite this setback, Almost Home Rescue remains committed to Dallas’s full recovery, with plans for specialized treatment and subsequent spaying. The rescue organization will continue to provide medical care to ensure Dallas experiences a smooth transition into her forever home.

