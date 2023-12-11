Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A 3-month-old puppy named Quill and a 2-month-old kitten named Fritter have captured the hearts of staff and visitors at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS).
Quill’s journey began in early November when he arrived at the shelter with a severe jaw injury sustained during an altercation with another dog. The veterinary team at KHS acted promptly, administering medication and performing surgical interventions to address the bilateral break in Quill’s lower jaw. His remarkable recovery allowed him to regain the ability to eat independently and close his mouth, marking the first step in his healing process.
Shortly after Quill’s arrival, Fritter, a tiny 2-month-old kitten with a harrowing story, joined the KHS family. Found as a stray, Fritter bore a shocking eye injury that necessitated urgent medical attention. The veterinary team made the difficult decision to remove his right eye, ensuring his well-being and preventing further complications.
Soon, Quill and Fritter found solace and companionship in each other. Despite their differing backgrounds, the puppy and kitten formed an inseparable bond, with Fritter snuggling up to Quill as if they shared a connection from a past life.
Andrea Mattingly from KHS shared, “It’s clear that these two are happiest together, even trying to share their food.” Touched by the undeniable chemistry between Quill and Fritter, the shelter staff decided to keep them together. The pair can often be seen playing, cuddling, and relaxing side by side. As Quill and Fritter near readiness for a foster home, the KHS team is committed to ensuring they go together, allowing them to continue their recovery journey as companions.
