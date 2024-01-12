Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, experiences harsh winter conditions with December and January temperatures averaging around 20 degrees Fahrenheit. The inclement weather, including snowstorms, not only affects the residents but also poses challenges for outdoor animals, especially those that may be forgotten or overlooked. In this challenging climate, one compassionate family has taken it upon themselves to make a difference.

Shelly Hull, along with her dad and other family members, has been working tirelessly for the past 15 years to create small shelters aimed at protecting outdoor pets during the winter months. The initiative initially fueled by Shelly’s passion for animals has now become a family activity.

Cats, in particular, are significantly affected by the harsh winter conditions. Often left to roam outdoors, they can face serious injuries such as losing tails or paws due to exposure to snow and extreme cold. Shelly and her family recognized the vulnerability of these animals and decided to take action. The Hull family has been crafting shelters made of repurposed styrofoam coolers wrapped in cardboard to address the issue. This simple yet effective design provides a barrier against the cold and wet weather, offering a dry and warm space for outdoor pets to seek refuge.

Additionally, the Hull family is encouraging community involvement by asking people to Donate pre-used coolers instead of discarding them. This helps reduce waste and provides the necessary materials for the family to continue their shelter-making efforts. The collaboration between the family and the community showcases the power of collective compassion.

Over the years, the Hull family’s initiative has grown significantly. They have donated up to 300 shelters every winter, offering a lifeline to numerous outdoor animals in need. Their dedication showcases the positive change that can be achieved when individuals and communities come together to address a shared concern.

