Images of winter wonderland are almost magical, making you think of Narnia and all the sparkle and joy that comes with this time of year.

For some, winter means slushy, mucky snow, shoveling driveways, and freezing toes and fingers for way too long.

However you feel about the coldest months of the year, check out these OGP articles that celebrate all that winter can offer. They might fuel your joy for the season even more, or inspire you just enough to get through this sometimes tough season.

1. Decorating

Out with the pumpkins and hay bales, and in with the holly and ivy. Whether you celebrate a specific winter holiday or not, it is fun to decorate your home in a way that celebrates that which is still beautiful. If you are ditching the commercial decorations this year and are looking for something that can be simply composted after the season is over, then look no further. Here are some eco-friendly ways to bring the spirit of the season into your home for little to no cost at all. Check out these Natural Ways to Decorate Your Home for the Winter.

2. Winter Sowing

Many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring. Many wildflowers drop their seeds naturally at the end of summer or the beginning of fall to go through the process of cold stratification. Some shop-bought seeds need to go through this process, too. You can force your seeds into cold stratification in the late winter/early spring, or you can help them along more naturally by sowing them outside in the depths of the cold season. Read on to learn How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination.

3. Wildlife

Though native wild animals are adapted to live in such conditions, sometimes human interference in landscapes, from deforestation to the manipulation of natural water sources, can mean that they are caught short at the harshest of times. Add this to the unpredictable weather events, and our wild friends could be in for a rough winter. Without interfering with wild animals in a way that can be detrimental, there are a few things you can do in your yard this winter that can give our fellow creatures a bit of a helping hand. Take a look at these 4 Ways to Give Wildlife a Helping Hand This Winter.

4. Winter Greens

Unless you have a garden, you have probably been growing your veggies, greens, and herbs in containers on your porch or balcony all summer. That is wonderful. However, come the cold season, those pots might not do so well outside in the freezes. As the cold months draw nearer, it’s often time to put those containers and their contents to bed and say goodbye to harvesting for a good few months. With a little finagling, you can grow greens and indulge in summer salads all winter long. Check out How to Grow Greens Indoors All Winter Long.

5. Winter Solstice

The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year (in the northern hemisphere, at least). There are lots of well-known holidays that have derived from it: Christmas, Saturnalia, Yule, and so on. Winter Solstice usually falls on December 21st. This special time can be celebrated by burning a yule log, hanging mistletoe over the doorway, and bringing evergreen boughs inside. This event marks the return of the sun, the moment when the days begin to grow longer again (until summer solstice). Read on to learn How to Celebrate the Solstices and Equinox for a Better Connection with Our Planet.

6. Feed the Birds

Where once abundant fields with wild plants holding seeds into winter abounded, we now have parking lots, housing developments, and city blocks. We keep things trimmed so that plants never mature and set seeds. We tidy away fallen fruit, deadhead flowers, and dispose of excess vegetables from the garden. Then, we buy birdseed to ensure the birds can eat during the winter. We buy expensive bags of birdseed, put them in birdfeeders, and create a somewhat unnatural exchange and dependence. Learn How to Feed the Birds During the Winter Without Dropping a Bomb on Birdseed.

7. Warming Drinks

Whether in your to-go cup on the way to work or while sending up streams of steam from your favorite mug, there are plenty of pick-me-up beverages that can fight off the wintery woes while bolstering your immune system for the colds and flu that are sure to be swirling around in those arctic blasts. Here are some healthy winter drinks, links for making them, and some details on why you should be drinking one right now- Feeling Chilly? Try These 5 Winter Drinks That Are Good for You!

8. Winter Flowers

Let’s be honest, as lovely as a snowy winter can be, it helps to see something on the horizon, some reminder that there is a world out there full of bright hues and pleasant smells. What if the garden didn’t just give out in autumn and continued to surprise our senses? If that sounds like a great idea, then it’s worth exploring the following list of plants for some flash in the frigidity. Some of these plants will provide blooms going into winter and withstand the weather. Others will bloom early in the year, as soon as January and February. Take a look at these 10 Plants to Grow for Flowers in Winter.

9. Fruit Tree Care

While most people associate gardening with warm weather, from the heat up in spring to the cool down in autumn, the fact is that there are a few things we can do for our fruit trees in the winter to help them thrive when production time rolls around again. For those of us hoping to provide our fruit, nut, and berry trees with the best care, we can follow a few fruitful tips for how to make it through the chilly climate. Come harvest time, we’ll be reaping the rewards. Take a look at these 7 Winter Care Tips for Fruit Trees.

10. Snow

Snow days are meant to be exciting days, especially for those of us still young and adventurous enough to get out in it and play. There are always the classics: building a snowman, making snow angels, sledding, and snowball fights. But for those who are looking to mix things up and get innovative with snow-time activities, there are some less-talked-about options. So, pull up the snow Pants, don the hat, scarf, and thick socks, because it’s time to brave the frost with these 6 Cool Projects to Do With Snow.

