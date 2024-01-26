Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Winter is a magical time of year, especially for city kids! The snow-covered streets and twinkling lights make even the busiest urban areas feel like a winter wonderland. But with the colder weather also comes the risk of cabin fever. So how can we keep city kids entertained and active during winter? Check out these 10 fun winter activities for city kids sure to chase away the winter blues!

1. Ice Skating

Source: NBC Connecticut/Youtube

Nothing screams “winter fun” like ice skating. Many cities have outdoor rinks that are open to the public, and some even offer skate rentals. Not only is ice skating a fun way to stay active, but it’s also a great way for kids to improve their balance and coordination.

2. Sledding

Source: LRH & Toys/Youtube

Sledding is a classic winter activity that never gets old. Many cities have designated sledding hills in parks, or you can even try sledding down a gentle slope on a plastic sled or a trash bag.

3. TV & Movie Tours

Source: On Location Tours/Youtube

If you’re in New York City, check out the NYC TV & Movie Tour by On Location Tours is a 2.5 hour guided sightseeing bus tour featuring over 60 NYC locations featured in your favorite movies and TV series. The tour features the Friends Apartment Building, the Ghostbusters Firehouse, the Washington Square Park arch featured in When Harry Met Sally, Glee, Someone Great, and The Mindy Project, McGees Pub; the inspiration for MacLaren’s Pub in How I Met Your Mother, and more!

The tour runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11 am. To learn more and book your tour, visit onlocationtours.com. They are currently having a winter sale where you can get $10 off any public or private tour using promo code OLTWINTER10.

4. Snowball fights

Source: Howcast/Youtube

There’s nothing quite like a good old-fashioned snowball fight. It’s a fun way for kids to let off some steam and get a bit of exercise.

5. Building Snowmen

Source: wikiHow/Youtube

Building a snowman is a timeless winter activity that kids of all ages can enjoy. Gather some sticks, carrots, and coal, and let your kids’ creativity run wild.

6. Winter Nature Hike

Source: amandaoutside/Youtube

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean kids can’t enjoy the great outdoors. Bundle up and take a winter nature hike through a nearby park or reserve. Keep an eye out for animal tracks and icicles, and take some hot cocoa to keep warm.

7. Indoor Rock Climbing

Source: Andrew RCTP/Youtube

Many cities have indoor rock climbing gyms that offer challenging routes for kids of all ages and skill levels. Not only is rock climbing a great way to stay active, but it also promotes problem-solving and teamwork.

8. Cooking and baking

Source: Wicked Kitchen/Youtube

With the colder weather comes the perfect opportunity for kids to learn about cooking and baking. Try to make a warm and comforting recipe such as soups or bread; kids will have fun and learn about healthy eating and the importance of using locally sourced ingredients.

9. Board Games

Source: Watch It Paint It/Youtube

Winter is the perfect time to stay inside and play board games. This is a great way to bond with your family and challenge their critical thinking and logical reasoning skills.

10. Movie nights

Source: WhatsUpMoms/Youtube

Cold winter nights are the perfect time to snuggle up and watch a movie. Make it an educational experience by choosing films that promote environmental awareness and sustainability, such as “The Lorax” or “An Inconvenient Truth.”

11. Volunteering

Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube

Finally, winter is a great time for kids to give back to their community. From helping at a local soup kitchen to participating in a neighborhood clean-up, there are countless ways for kids to make a difference in their community.

All the activities proposed before can be a way to learn about the importance of the environment; for example, during the nature hike, you can teach your kids about the ecosystem, the different animal tracks, and how to respect nature. Additionally, all of these activities promote physical activity and being outdoors, which is proven to have a positive impact on children’s mental health, academic performance, and overall well-being. With a little creativity and planning, city kids can have just as much winter fun as their suburban counterparts. So bundle up, head outside, and make some winter memories!

Note: Remember that when participating in outdoor activities, it is important to dress accordingly, pay attention to the weather forecast, be aware of any safety precautions, and always respect the natural environment around you. Also, as a pro-environmental reminder, try to reduce your carbon footprint by walking, biking, or using public transportation when possible, and try to avoid single-use plastics.

Winter doesn’t have to be boring for city kids. With creativity and planning, countless fun and engaging activities can be enjoyed while promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. From ice skating and sledding to cooking and volunteering, there is something for everyone. So don’t let the cold weather keep you and your kids indoors; head out and make some winter memories together!

