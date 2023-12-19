Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Ryan Beauchesne, parent of the 14-year-old dachshund Crusoe, has become a hero for dogs facing mobility challenges. When Crusoe began experiencing complications from a spinal cord condition, Beauchesne refused to let his beloved pet’s health deteriorate.
Faced with the dilemma of Crusoe’s declining health, Beauchesne took matters into his own hands, crafting a bespoke dog ramp to enhance Crusoe’s mobility around the house. The transformative impact of this initiative was immediate, with Crusoe and his younger sister, Daphne, embracing the newfound freedom the ramp provided.
Beauchesne’s ingenuity didn’t stop there; recognizing the broader need, he went on to create multiple ramps to facilitate the dogs’ access to various areas in the house. These custom ramps, aptly named DoggoRamps, feature safety rails and adjustable heights, ensuring the dogs can navigate their favorite spots without the risk of injury.
The inspiration for DoggoRamps arose from Crusoe’s struggle with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), a condition particularly prevalent among dachshunds. This spinal ailment can lead to severe consequences, such as loss of coordination or walking. Crusoe, despite enduring multiple spinal surgeries, has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strength, aided by the Support of his mischievous sister, Daphne.
The DoggoRamps have not only improved Crusoe’s quality of life but have garnered widespread attention on social media. Beauchesne shared the ramp-building process on Crusoe’s Instagram account, receiving an overwhelming response. The video has amassed over 492,000 views and 16,800 likes, with dog parents expressing gratitude for the positive impact on their pets’ lives.
Beauchesne’s commitment to helping dogs with mobility issues extends beyond his pets. The DoggoRamps have become a symbol of compassion, with many social media users praising Beauchesne for prioritizing his dachshund’s health and sharing their own stories.
Reflecting on the success of DoggoRamps, Beauchesne expressed his satisfaction at seeing his invention benefit numerous dogs. As requests pour in from pet parents seeking similar solutions, Beauchesne remains dedicated to making a difference, one ramp at a time.
