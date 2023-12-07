Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Renowned comedian Ricky Gervais has once again demonstrated his commitment to animal welfare by donating £1.9 million to various animal charities worldwide. The generous contribution is derived from the proceeds of ticket sales from his recent Armageddon world tour, a tour that broke records with 85 sell-out arena dates across the globe throughout 2022 and 2023.

Source: The Dodo/YouTube

Gervais, celebrated for his stand-up performances and the creation of iconic television shows such as “After Life” and “The Office,” has chosen to distribute the funds equally among 11 prominent animal charities. These carefully selected organizations include All Dogs Matter, Animal SOS Sri Lanka, Catastrophes Cat Rescue, Chaldon Animal Sanctuary, Dogs On The Streets, Helping Rhinos, Millions of Friends, Mira Dogs, Paws2Rescue, PDSA, and Wild Futures.

Addressing the impactful move, the BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning comedian humorously remarked, “I hope the dogs, cats, rhinos, and monkeys invest this money wisely because when my career goes tits up, I’ll need it back.” This statement reflects both Gervais’s signature wit and his genuine commitment to supporting animal causes.

In a unique approach to combat ticket touting, Platinum Tickets for the Armageddon tour were made available at market rates to ensure premium seats, with the additional profits directed towards Gervais’s chosen animal charities. This not only enhances the impact of the donation but also aligns with the comedian’s advocacy for ethical practices in various spheres.

The philanthropic gesture comes just ahead of the global Netflix release of “Armageddon,” set to stream from Christmas Day. Gervais, known for his comedic prowess and candid commentary, has successfully leveraged his platform to raise awareness and funds for causes close to his heart.

Beyond this recent donation, Ricky Gervais has a longstanding history of supporting Animal rights initiatives. Earlier this year, he threw his weight behind a campaign to end bear bile farming in Vietnam. The campaign aimed to bring attention to the cruel practice where bears are confined in small cages and subjected to a painful extraction of bile for use in traditional medicine.

As a vocal vegan and advocate for animal welfare, Ricky Gervais continues to use his influence to make a meaningful impact on the lives of animals, showcasing the power of celebrities to drive positive change.

