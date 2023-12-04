Happy National Cookie Day! Cookies are a popular dessert, snack, and even breakfast item all year round. But during the holidays, cookies are even more fun to make. You can make them in cute festive shapes like snowmen, gingerbread men, stars, Christmas trees, you name it! Not to mention, children in the family will love the idea of leaving cookies for Santa (which you can sneakily eat during the night).

We’ve searched through our Food Monster App to bring you a list of 15 delicious, vegan Christmas cookies! Enjoy!

1. Snowman Macarons

Source: Snowman Macarons

Holly Jade‘s adorable Snowman Macarons are filled with orange buttercream, and decorated with vegan royal icing. These cute macarons are the perfect edible festive gift for a special occasion.

2. Coconut Molasses Ginger Cookies

Source: Coconut Molasses Ginger Cookies

Robin Runner‘s Coconut Molasses Ginger Cookies are tender yet crunchy. It’s not overly sweet but packed with ginger and molasses which screams holiday season. These freeze perfectly and make a wonderful cookie to share with friends.

Blissful: Vegan Dessert Cookbook!

Looking for new desserts to try out? Well, you’re in luck! One Green Planet’s vegan dessert cookbook is perfect for all dietary needs, occasions, ages, preferences, and skill levels! Blissful: Vegan Desserts and Treats to Feel Good and Live Deliciously proves just how flavorful, satisfying, and easy to make vegan food can be. Inside you’ll find a collection of 100 scrumptious desserts for every skill level and taste. It features rich chocolatey desserts like Cake Batter Freezer Fudge and Chocolate Layer Cake With Espresso Buttercream and Rich Ganache, to light and healthy recipes like Lemon Coconut Squares and PB&J Nice Cream Bowls. There is something for everybody in this book, and is guaranteed to satisfy vegans and non-vegans alike!

3. Orange Shortbread Cookies

Source: Orange Shortbread Cookies

Maryke Wylde‘s Orange Shortbread Cookies are so delicious – a crunchy little shortbread style cookie, great for morning or afternoon tea. Your guests will never guess that butter was not involved in making these so tasty. Try them out, they are very simple to make!

4. Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookies

Source: Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookies

The warmth of a cup of hot chocolate. The zing of a little peppermint. All in these Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookies by Holly Bertone. This cookie puts it together with all of the flavor, but none of the sugar crash. Eat it. Dunk it. Take it to a cookie exchange. Leave it out for Santa. Just don’t call it ordinary.

5. Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Soft, Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

Wendy Irene‘s Gingerbread Cookies taste like what Christmas should taste like, and I’m certain you’ll be singing in carols while you bake and enjoy these with your loved ones.

6. Holiday Gingerbread Cookies

Source: Holiday Gingerbread Cookies

Holly Jade‘s Holiday Gingerbread Cookies are super easy to make and taste delicious. They are crisp ginger cookies which are perfectly spiced, decorated with homemade vegan royal icing which dries out at room temperature. This is a classic recipe for Christmas which everyone will enjoy. Even pop a few on a plate along with a glass of dairy-free milk for Santa, we’re sure he’ll want more than one!

7. Thin Mint Copycat Cookies

Source: Thin Mint Copycat Cookies

A crispy mint chocolate cookie, spread with a layer of slightly minted chocolate icing to give you an after dinner, lunch, breakfast, snack, pre-snack snack, pre-lunch, any time of the day, worthy treat. Lauren Wright‘s Thin Mint Copycat Cookies will leave you wanting more.

8. Simple Ginger Bread Houses

Source: Simple Gingerbread Houses

These Simple Gingerbread Houses by Holly Jade would be perfect gifts for Christmas, as a centerpiece at your festive dining table or to enjoy making and eating, they are scrumptious! The gingerbread is perfectly spiced with ginger and has a lovely crunch, which is exactly what you want in a ginger cookie.

9. Spelt Linzer Cookies With Fruit Jam Center

Source: Spelt Linzer Cookies With Fruit Jam Center

You might even have everything you need in your kitchen now to make Petra Vogel‘s super easy Spelt Linzer Cookies. You’ll just need berry jam, spelt flour, sugar, vegan butter, icing sugar, lemon zest, vanilla sugar, egg-replacer, salt and lemon zest. Easy-peasy!

10. Cinnamon Sugar Pizzelles

Source: Cinnamon Sugar Pizzelles

Ring in the holiday season with these fun and festive Cinnamon Sugar Pizzelles by Gina Fontana! Beautiful and easy to make, they’ll be the first cookies to go at your next holiday party.

11. Raw Peppermint Oreos Dipped in Dark Chocolate

Source: Raw Peppermint Oreos Dipped in Dark Chocolate

Emily von Euw‘s Raw Peppermint Oreos Dipped in Dark Chocolate are chewy chocolate cookies sandwiching a peppermint vanilla coconut creme filling. And all the cookies are dipped in chocolate, making them double chocolate. Can life get any better? Well, yeah, because these are also really good for you and easy to make. Okay, now life can’t get any better.

12. Chocolate Orange Cookies

Source: Chocolate Orange Cookies

You’re probably including oranges in your grocery shopping list already to fill stockings, so here’s a delicious recipe in which you can use those oranges to make some delicious cookies. These sweet Chocolate Orange Cookies by Lenia Patsi have a surprisingly tangy bite of orange!

13. Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookies

Source: Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookies

Grab a hot beverage and curl up on the couch with Rachel Hanawalt‘s beautiful, buttery, and flavorful holiday Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookies that are so easy to make! Once done, these cookies are scrumptious wafers of buttery cherry and almond. They’re sure to be a hit at your next holiday cookie exchange, Valentine’s Day party, or just in the comfort of your own cozy kitchen with a steamy cup of coffee or tea.

14. Soft Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Source: Soft Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Katarina Hawk‘s Soft Chocolate Cranberry Cookies are perfectly soft and thick. Making a fun and unique cookie has never been easier!

15. Cherry and Pistachio Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Source: Cherry and Pistachio Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy these festive and decadent Cherry and Pistachio Double Chocolate Chip Cookies by Rachel Clarke, with the added crunch of pistachios! The fresh cherries give an added sweetness to the delicious cookie.

We hope you enjoy these cookie recipes all holiday season long from your family Christmas dinner to holiday work parties, and any ugly sweater parties you attend.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks .

Download , the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our . Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.

Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again. Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!

Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider by donating! Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.

Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of to help people, animals, and the planet. Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter !

Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to ! Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!