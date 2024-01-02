Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Madrid‘s streets came alive with furry companions and their dedicated humans during the city’s annual Sanperrestre walk on Saturday, a festive event aimed at raising awareness about the pressing issue of animal abandonment. Organized by the animal protection group El Refugio, the event mirrors the year-end San Silvestre race but focuses on advocating against animal abuse and finding loving homes for abandoned dogs and cats.

The passionate participants, comprised of both two-legged and four-legged beings, paraded through the iconic Puerta del Sol and other landmarks in the heart of the Spanish capital. The sight of excited pooches, many wearing festive attire, served as a reminder of the joys of companionship between humans and their furry friends while raising important awareness for animal abandonment.

At the forefront of this movement is El Refugio, a dedicated organization that tirelessly campaigns against the mistreatment of animals. Their mission goes beyond merely raising awareness; they actively work to re-home abandoned animals and combat the heart-wrenching consequences of pet abandonment.

One marcher, 66-year-old Susana Isabel Fernandez, walked alongside her canine companion, Rita, emphasizing the profound love and loyalty that dogs offer. “A dog is all love, and it’s a shame that people buy them like toys and then abandon them,” lamented Fernandez. “It’s a crime.” Her sentiments echo the collective frustration felt by animal advocates and lovers who witness the devastating impact of pet abandonment on innocent lives.

