Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Two brothers, Kristen and Todd Cooper, have been sentenced to jail for a total of eight years and eight months after filming themselves engaging in horrible acts of animal cruelty. The gruesome videos, described as ‘sadistic’ and ‘horrifying,’ showed the brothers stabbing a deer in the eye, encouraging a dog to bite a hare, and abusing deer in the New Forest National Park in 2021 and 2022. In addition, one video showed them mutilating the genitalia of a deer beyond recognition. The acts displayed an extreme level of cruelty, with a vet stating it was the worst case of animal abuse in their 24-year career.
The violence extended beyond animals, as the brothers were involved in a separate incident where they attacked a mother and son with a baseball bat and crowbar after a car crash. The victims later testified, expressing genuine fear for their lives during the assault.
The sentencing took place at Southampton Crown Court, where the judge, Peter Henry, expressed disappointment in the brothers, noting that being brought up in the New Forest, they should have had more respect for defenseless creatures. Kristen received a five-year jail term, while Todd was sentenced to three years and eight months. Kristen also received a ten-year criminal behavior order and a ten-year ban on having a dog. Both brothers were issued restraining orders preventing them from contacting the victims of the assault.
During the trial, the court heard about the brothers’ extensive criminal history, with Kristen having eight convictions for ten offenses and Todd having 24 convictions for 52 offenses. Kristen’s defense mentioned that this was his first time in custody, while Todd’s defense attributed his actions to ADHD and exposure to violence from a young age.
Prosecutor Stuart Ellacott described the animal abuse as ‘sadistic,’ emphasizing the distress and suffering the animals endured. The court also heard about the brothers’ involvement in assault and weapons offenses, including an incident where they chased a person into a store and later caused damage to vehicles using a crowbar, baseball bat, and catapult.
In response to the sentencing, Police Constable Sebastian Haggett expressed his shock, calling the offenses some of the most horrifying he had ever investigated. The Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, Angharad Thomas, welcomed the sentence, emphasizing the cruelty displayed by the brothers and the message the sentencing sends about bringing offenders of these disturbing crimes to justice.
Speak Up Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Man Jailed For Mutilating A Young Hedgehog
- Dog Owner Jailed and Banned from Keeping Animals After Horribly Beating Up His Dog
- This Abused Dog Weighed Only 22 Pounds When He Was Rescued – Look at Him Now! (PHOTOS)
- Veterinarian Charged With Animal Abuse After Son Films Him Abusing Their Family Dog
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments