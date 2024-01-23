Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Two brothers, Kristen and Todd Cooper, have been sentenced to jail for a total of eight years and eight months after filming themselves engaging in horrible acts of animal cruelty. The gruesome videos, described as ‘sadistic’ and ‘horrifying,’ showed the brothers stabbing a deer in the eye, encouraging a dog to bite a hare, and abusing deer in the New Forest National Park in 2021 and 2022. In addition, one video showed them mutilating the genitalia of a deer beyond recognition. The acts displayed an extreme level of cruelty, with a vet stating it was the worst case of animal abuse in their 24-year career.

The violence extended beyond animals, as the brothers were involved in a separate incident where they attacked a mother and son with a baseball bat and crowbar after a car crash. The victims later testified, expressing genuine fear for their lives during the assault.

The sentencing took place at Southampton Crown Court, where the judge, Peter Henry, expressed disappointment in the brothers, noting that being brought up in the New Forest, they should have had more respect for defenseless creatures. Kristen received a five-year jail term, while Todd was sentenced to three years and eight months. Kristen also received a ten-year criminal behavior order and a ten-year ban on having a dog. Both brothers were issued restraining orders preventing them from contacting the victims of the assault.

During the trial, the court heard about the brothers’ extensive criminal history, with Kristen having eight convictions for ten offenses and Todd having 24 convictions for 52 offenses. Kristen’s defense mentioned that this was his first time in custody, while Todd’s defense attributed his actions to ADHD and exposure to violence from a young age.

Prosecutor Stuart Ellacott described the animal abuse as ‘sadistic,’ emphasizing the distress and suffering the animals endured. The court also heard about the brothers’ involvement in assault and weapons offenses, including an incident where they chased a person into a store and later caused damage to vehicles using a crowbar, baseball bat, and catapult.

In response to the sentencing, Police Constable Sebastian Haggett expressed his shock, calling the offenses some of the most horrifying he had ever investigated. The Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, Angharad Thomas, welcomed the sentence, emphasizing the cruelty displayed by the brothers and the message the sentencing sends about bringing offenders of these disturbing crimes to justice.

