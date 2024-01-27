Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Belgium has taken a significant leap forward in wildlife Conservation and animal welfare with its recent parliamentary decision to ban the import of hunting trophies from endangered species. The landmark move, championed by Minister of Climate, the Environment, Sustainable Development, and Green Deal, Zakia Khattabi, marks a triumph for conservationists and animal rights advocates.
The unanimous vote in the Belgian Parliament reflects a profound shift in public opinion, with 91% of Belgians opposing trophy hunting and 88% supporting a ban on the importation of hunting trophies, according to a 2020 Ipsos survey commissioned by Humane Society International/Europe.
Before the ban, Belgium permitted the import of trophies from species vulnerable to extinction, including hippopotamuses, cheetahs, and polar bears. The new law, however, will put an end to such practices, protecting a wide array of species listed in Annex A and Annex B of the European Regulation 338/97 on the protection of wild fauna and flora.
Minister Zakia Khattabi emphasized the urgency of the legislation, stating, “It was urgent and necessary to protect these threatened and endangered species.” The ban extends protection to more species than the initial resolution, showcasing Belgium’s commitment to wildlife preservation.
The legislative proposal, initiated by Member of Parliament Kris Verduyckt, received overwhelming Support and underscores Belgium’s dedication to environmental stewardship. Humane Society International/Europe, which collaborated closely with Belgian MPs, hailed the decision as a historic victory for animal rights.
Ruud Tombrock, executive director of HSI/Europe, commended Belgium for its principled stand against the senseless killing of endangered wildlife, calling on other European countries to follow suit. He emphasized the need for an EU-wide ban on hunting trophies, echoing the sentiments of citizens across Member States who prioritize animal welfare and biodiversity Conservation.
Belgium’s ban sets a positive precedent for neighboring countries, including France, where similar legislative proposals are under consideration. The cross-party efforts to ban trophy imports reflect a growing consensus on the need to protect endangered species and preserve biodiversity. Before implementation, the legislation requires royal sanction, after which it will be published in the ‘Moniteur Belge’ and come into force. Belgium’s decisive action sends a clear message: the time for trophy hunting is over.
