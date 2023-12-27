Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Here is a veganized, healthy version of a classic, spaghetti carbonara. Imagine the creamiest non-dairy sauce, slightly flavored with a cheesy and eggy note, paired with little bits of smokey and crunchy plant-based ‘bacon’ – yum! What’s great about this recipe, in particular, is that you can totally adjust the sauce according to your own taste, add more or less cheesiness, spices, or egg flavor!
Spaghetti Carbonara [Vegan]
Calories
705
Serves
3
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Spaghetti Carbonara [Vegan]
For the Spaghetti:
- 1 1/2 cups brown rice spaghetti
- fresh parsley for serving
For the Carbonara Sauce:
- 1 cup raw cashews, soaked for min. 4 hours
- 1 cup plant milk
- 1/2 teaspoon Kala namak (black salt)
- 3 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 2 teaspoon cornstarch
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Rice Paper Bacon Bits:
- 1-2 rice paper sheets
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 tablespoon warm water
- 2 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika (or liquid smoke)
- dash of black pepper & garlic powder
How to Prepare Spaghetti Carbonara [Vegan]
For the Spaghetti:
- Cook the pasta according to package instructions.
For the Rice Paper Bacon:
- Take two rice paper sheets, lay them above each other and cut into strips with a kitchen scissor. Add all the marinade ingredients together in a small bowl and mix well. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Prepare a bowl with warm water and place it next to the bowl with the marinade. Take two strips of rice paper, press them onto each other and dip into the warm water until it becomes slightly soft. Next, dip the double strip into the marinade and place onto the baking tray. Repeat this process until all strips are gone. Use a pastry brush to add the remaining marinade to each strip.
- Place the baking tray in the oven and bake for 5-7 minutes. Make sure to check the strips regularly as they burn very quickly. Once crispy, take them out of the oven and let them cool down.
For the Dish:
- Make your carbonara sauce by simply adding all ingredients into a blender or food processor and blending until smooth and creamy.
- Once the pasta is al dente, drain the water from pasta and return to the pot. Pour in the sauce and stir until pasta is well-coated. Take the ‘bacon’ strips, break them up into little bits and add to the pasta. Top with parsley and enjoy!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 705 | Carbs: 106 g | Fat: 26 g | Protein: 24 g | Sodium: 1062 mg | Sugar: 3 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments