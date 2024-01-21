Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This dip has become a favorite in my house, and hopefully it will become one in yours, too! I like to serve it with vegetables, crackers or crusty bread. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima
Roasted Carrot Hummus [Vegan]
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for Roasted Carrot Hummus [Vegan]
- 1 lb (500 g) carrots, cut into 2-inch (5 cm) slices
- 6 tablespoons (90 mL) olive oil, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) salt, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) ground black pepper, divided
- 1 3/4 cups (425 mL) low-sodium canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) chili powder
How to Prepare Roasted Carrot Hummus [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
- In a medium bowl, combine the carrots, 2 tablespoons (30 mL) olive oil, 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) salt and 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) pepper; toss to coat. Transfer the carrots to the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the carrots are slightly browned, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.
- In a blender, combine the roasted carrots, chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, cumin, paprika, chili powder, and remaining 1⁄8 tsp (0.5 mL) salt and 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) pepper; blend on high speed until smooth. With the blender running on low speed, slowly add the remaining 1/4 cup (60 mL) olive oil and pulse until smooth.
- Transfer to a dip bowl and serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Notes
Swap the chickpeas for white beans such as great northern or cannellini.
Comments