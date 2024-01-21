Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This dip has become a favorite in my house, and hopefully it will become one in yours, too! I like to serve it with vegetables, crackers or crusty bread.   Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima

Roasted Carrot Hummus [Vegan]

Serves

8

Ingredients You Need for Roasted Carrot Hummus [Vegan]

  • 1 lb (500 g) carrots, cut into 2-inch (5 cm) slices
  • 6 tablespoons (90 mL) olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 3/4 cups (425 mL) low-sodium canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) chili powder

How to Prepare Roasted Carrot Hummus [Vegan]

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the carrots, 2 tablespoons (30 mL) olive oil, 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) salt and 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) pepper; toss to coat. Transfer the carrots to the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until the carrots are slightly browned, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.
  4. In a blender, combine the roasted carrots, chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, cumin, paprika, chili powder, and remaining 1⁄8 tsp (0.5 mL) salt and 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) pepper; blend on high speed until smooth. With the blender running on low speed, slowly add the remaining 1/4 cup (60 mL) olive oil and pulse until smooth.
  5. Transfer to a dip bowl and serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Notes

Swap the chickpeas for white beans such as great northern or cannellini.

    About The Author

    photourl

    Toby Amidor MS RD CDN FAND

    In this cookbook, Up Your Veggies, you will find 100 delicious plant-forward recipes that you can personalize to your liking. Toby provides simple swaps to make sure everyone at the table is happy. She also keeps cooking time, budget and accessibility in mind. Recipes range from appetizers to bowls and include Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Dip and Speedy Vegetable Soup!

    Up Your Veggies is truly a celebration of vegetables -- their delicious flavors, gorgeous colors, and important contributions to overall health.

