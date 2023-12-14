Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Red devils are large and tasty beans. They're perfect for the base in this simple vegan meatloaf! It's got a great texture and savory taste. The perfect hearty vegan meal! Enjoy this vegan meatloaf in fairly thick slices at room temperature with vegan mayo with miso or soy sauce and ginger. This vegan meatloaf is delicious!
Red Bean Meatloaf [Vegan]
Serves
16
Ingredients You Need for Red Bean Meatloaf [Vegan]
- 10 1/2 ounces dried red devil beans
- 3 medium-sized carrots
- 2 red Tropea onions
- 1 small celery
- 1 medium sized potato
- 2 pieces of kombu seaweed of about 3 cm
- 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil (plus other oil to brush the parchment paper)
- 2 tablespoons of fresh parsley
- 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice
- 1/2 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- 4 sprigs of fresh myrtle (optional)
- 2 sprigs of rosemary
- 1 mixed aromatic bunch (I used sage and hyssop)
- 2 cloves of fresh garlic (alternatively dry garlic)
- sea salt to taste
- tamari soy sauce or shoyu
- corn flour to taste
- breadcrumbs to taste
- white wine to taste
How to Prepare Red Bean Meatloaf [Vegan]
- Rinse the beans under running water then soak them in fresh water with kombu seaweed for 12 hours.
- Drain the vegetables and place them in a pressure cooker with a new piece of seaweed and cover them with water. Light the fire and from the whistle of the pot cook over low heat for 20 minutes.
- Transfer everything to a plate, salt lightly and leave to cool.
- Peel the potato and steam it, then mash it with a potato masher.
- Put 2 tablespoons of oil with diced vegetables in a large, low saucepan. Add a pinch of salt and let it braise by wetting it with a little white wine over low heat until it becomes tender.
- Blend the beans in a blender with the other 2 tablespoons of oil until you get a not too smooth puree in which you can still see some small pieces of beans. Alternatively, if you are sensitive to the peel of the beans and give you intestinal problems, you can pass them to a vegetable mill.
- Combine the puree obtained with potatoes, braised vegetables, parsley and lemon juice. Season with the shoyu or tamari sauce, paprika and nutritional yeast. Let the mixture rest for a few hours in the refrigerator to compact.
- Once removed from the refrigerator, add as much corn flour as enough to obtain a firm and compact mixture (not too hard) then divide it into 2 equal parts.
- Prepare two sheets of parchment paper brushed with oil and sprinkled with breadcrumbs. Fill them with the mixture and using the paper, give them the shape of a meatloaf.
- Add the spices and the sliced garlic to the inside of the bag and tie tight to the sides with string, giving a "candy" shape.
- Cook in a ventilated oven at 356°F for about 20 minutes.
- Let it cool completely, remove from parchment paper and cut into thick slices with a sharp knife.
