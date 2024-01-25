Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A nutrient-rich salad that is quick to prepare and naturally supports the body's detoxification system.
Nutrient-Rich Salad [Vegan]
Serves
3
Ingredients You Need for Nutrient-Rich Salad [Vegan]
For the Salad:
- 1 small head of green cabbage shredded as fine as possible
- 3 medium carrots shredded
- 2 beets red or orange raw & shredded
- 2 tbsp raw hemp seeds
For the Creamy Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon raw honey or agave, maple syrup
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 cup water
- Salt to taste
How to Prepare Nutrient-Rich Salad [Vegan]
- If you have a food processor with a slicing attachments, you'll definitely want to use it to speed up the shredding process. If you don't, you use a mandolin to shred the veggies; alternatively you can use a box grater.
- In a big bowl, mix all the vegetables together.
- Mix the dressing ingredients together in a high speed blender or magic bullet and blend on high until completely smooth. Add more water if needed to achieve the desired consistency.
- Pour dressing over the vegetables. Gently toss the vegetables in the dressing. Garnish with hemp seeds and serve.
- Salad will keep for about 3 day in the fridge.
