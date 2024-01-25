Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A nutrient-rich salad that is quick to prepare and naturally supports the body's detoxification system.

Nutrient-Rich Salad [Vegan]

Serves

3

Ingredients You Need for Nutrient-Rich Salad [Vegan]

For the Salad:
  • 1 small head of green cabbage shredded as fine as possible
  • 3 medium carrots shredded
  • 2 beets red or orange raw & shredded
  • 2 tbsp raw hemp seeds

For the Creamy Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey or agave, maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 cup water
  • Salt to taste

How to Prepare Nutrient-Rich Salad [Vegan]

  1. If you have a food processor with a slicing attachments, you'll definitely want to use it to speed up the shredding process. If you don't, you use a mandolin to shred the veggies; alternatively you can use a box grater.
  2. In a big bowl, mix all the vegetables together.
  3. Mix the dressing ingredients together in a high speed blender or magic bullet and blend on high until completely smooth. Add more water if needed to achieve the desired consistency.
  4. Pour dressing over the vegetables. Gently toss the vegetables in the dressing. Garnish with hemp seeds and serve.
  5. Salad will keep for about 3 day in the fridge.
    About The Author

    photourl

    Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler

    See My Recipes

    Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler are Personal Wellness Coaches, authors of The Vegan Weightloss Manifesto, and all-around lovers of abundance and nourishment based in Vancouver, Canada. Through their blog Active Vegetarian, they inspire others to live a healthy, active, plant-based lifestyle. 

