I’ve always enjoyed exploring new-to-me flavor combinations, and this Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl is no exception. If you’ve never had miso paste before, it’s a fermented soybean paste that has a salty, savory, umami flavor. Miso paste is also a great source of probiotics, which help us maintain good gut health. There are lots of different types of miso paste, but I’ve used white miso paste in this recipe since it has the mildest flavor. While this recipe says it takes just over one hour to make, 30 minutes is inactive time when the tempeh is marinating, and another 20 minutes is spent cooking the ingredients in the oven. Feel free to eat this tempeh bowl with rice, quinoa or another grain to make it more filling. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.
Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
65
Ingredients You Need for Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl [Vegan]
- 1 block (250 g) tempeh
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons (51 g) white miso paste
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) rice vinegar
- 1/2tablespoon (7 ml) soy sauce
- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
- 2 cups (182 g) broccoli florets
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
How to Prepare Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl [Vegan]
- Steam your tempeh in 1 inch (2.5 cm) of water for 8 to 10 minutes. Steaming the tempeh helps to remove the bitterness and helps the tempeh absorb the marinade better.
- Cut your tempeh block in half widthwise, so you have two thinner rectangles of tempeh. Cut each of those rectangles into 16 triangles, leaving you with 32 triangles of tempeh.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil, the miso paste, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, rice vinegar and soy sauce. Place the tempeh in the bowl, toss to coat, cover and let marinate for 30 minutes in the fridge.
- Preheat your oven to 450°F (232°C) and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, toss together the bell pepper, broccoli, remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil, garlic powder and salt.
- Once the tempeh has been marinated, place it on the baking sheet, spacing it out evenly. Reserve the remaining marinade. Spread the bell pepper and broccoli on a baking sheet, too, and put everything in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the tempeh is golden brown on each side.
- Add 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) of water to the leftover marinade to drizzle on top of the tempeh and veggies once they’re done cooking.
- Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
