I’ve always enjoyed exploring new-to-me flavor combinations, and this Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl is no exception. If you’ve never had miso paste before, it’s a fermented soybean paste that has a salty, savory, umami flavor. Miso paste is also a great source of probiotics, which help us maintain good gut health. There are lots of different types of miso paste, but I’ve used white miso paste in this recipe since it has the mildest flavor. While this recipe says it takes just over one hour to make, 30 minutes is inactive time when the tempeh is marinating, and another 20 minutes is spent cooking the ingredients in the oven. Feel free to eat this tempeh bowl with rice, quinoa or another grain to make it more filling. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl [Vegan]

