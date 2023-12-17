Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

I’ve always enjoyed exploring new-to-me flavor combinations, and this Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl is no exception. If you’ve never had miso paste before, it’s a fermented soybean paste that has a salty, savory, umami flavor. Miso paste is also a great source of probiotics, which help us maintain good gut health. There are lots of different types of miso paste, but I’ve used white miso paste in this recipe since it has the mildest flavor. While this recipe says it takes just over one hour to make, 30 minutes is inactive time when the tempeh is marinating, and another 20 minutes is spent cooking the ingredients in the oven. Feel free to eat this tempeh bowl with rice, quinoa or another grain to make it more filling.   Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

4

Cooking Time

65

Ingredients You Need for Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl [Vegan]

  • 1 block (250 g) tempeh
  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, divided
  • 3 tablespoons (51 g) white miso paste
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) rice vinegar
  • 1/2tablespoon (7 ml) soy sauce
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
  • 2 cups (182 g) broccoli florets
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

How to Prepare Miso-Dijon Glazed Tempeh Bowl [Vegan]

  1. Steam your tempeh in 1 inch (2.5 cm) of water for 8 to 10 minutes. Steaming the tempeh helps to remove the bitterness and helps the tempeh absorb the marinade better.
  2. Cut your tempeh block in half widthwise, so you have two thinner rectangles of tempeh. Cut each of those rectangles into 16 triangles, leaving you with 32 triangles of tempeh.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil, the miso paste, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, rice vinegar and soy sauce. Place the tempeh in the bowl, toss to coat, cover and let marinate for 30 minutes in the fridge.
  4. Preheat your oven to 450°F (232°C) and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  5. In a large bowl, toss together the bell pepper, broccoli, remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil, garlic powder and salt.
  6. Once the tempeh has been marinated, place it on the baking sheet, spacing it out evenly. Reserve the remaining marinade. Spread the bell pepper and broccoli on a baking sheet, too, and put everything in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the tempeh is golden brown on each side.
  7. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) of water to the leftover marinade to drizzle on top of the tempeh and veggies once they’re done cooking.
  8. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



    About The Author

    photourl

    Lauren McNeill

    See My Recipes

    The Simple & Plant-Based Way Nothing beats a homemade meal that comes together easily with pantry ingredients, fuels your body and tastes amazing! Registered dietitian and creator of Tasting to Thrive Lauren McNeill knows that nutritionally balanced food sustains daily wellness long-term only when it’s yummy enough to eat every day. Lauren prioritizes flavor in her recipes without sacrificing a proper mix of plant-based protein, carbohydrates and fats alongside key nutrients like iron, calcium and omega-3.

    Comments

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.