These are an all-time classic! These crisp and tasty deep-fried spinach fritters are made with spinach leaves, chickpea/gram ﬂour, onion and spices. Just make sure you cut the onions in the correct direction and cook the fritters gently otherwise they will be crispy on the outside yet uncooked inside. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small
Khanda Palak Bhajia (Spinach and Onion Fritters) [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Khanda Palak Bhajia (Spinach and Onion Fritters) [Vegan]
For the Fritters:
- 2 white onions, peeled
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons red chilli/chile powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon carom seeds
- 3 1/2 oz. (100 g) chickpea/gram flour
- Large handful of fresh spinach, chopped
- 2 handfuls of chopped fresh coriander/cilantro
- Sunflower oil, for deep-frying
- Lili Chutney**, to serve
For the Lili Chutney (Mint, Coriander and Chilli Chutney):
- 1 cup (25 g) fresh mint leaves
- 2 cups (50 g) fresh coriander/cilantro leaves
- 3 green chillies/chilis
- Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 5 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
How to Prepare Khanda Palak Bhajia (Spinach and Onion Fritters) [Vegan]
For the Lili Chutney:
- Wash the fresh mint and coriander leaves in cold water and dry using kitchen paper.
- Put all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz until smooth.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
For the Fritters:
- Cut the tops and bottoms from the onions and then slice each in half. Place each onion half flat side down, so the root and top are facing horizontally. Finely slice the onion vertically into thin half-moons. Repeat until all the onions are sliced. Separate each slice of onion into individual layers and place in a wide bowl.
- Add the salt, chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala and carom seeds to the onions and use your fingers to mix so that the onions are completely coated.
- Sift the chickpea flour onto the onions and add the chopped spinach and coriander to the mix. Combine really well using your fingers, adding a few drops of water if needed to help bind the mixture together.
- Place a heavy-based pan or wok over a low-medium heat and add enough oil for deep-frying.
- Check if the oil is hot enough by placing a slice of onion into the pan; if it gently fries, the oil is ready. Now, don’t wait to fry the onions, do it straight away!
- Take a fistful of the onion mixture and carefully drop it into the oil to fry. Don’t be tempted to shape or roll the mixture.
- Repeat with a few handfuls of the onion mixture and increase the heat to high. Fry for 1 minute over a high heat, then turn the heat down to low. Gently fry, moving the bhajia in the oil and turning occasionally, for 2–3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the bhajia from the oil and place on kitchen paper to drain. Repeat until all the bhajia are fried.
- Serve hot with chutney and a cold beer!
