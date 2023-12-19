Khanda Palak Bhajia (Spinach and Onion Fritters) [Vegan]

The food being served at Manju's fabulous restaurant in Brighton is a homage to the cuisine of Gujarat, where vegetarian cooking is both a religious belief and an environmental cause. Living and growing up in Uganda, Manju was passionate about cooking and was taught to cook by her mother. At the age of 14, she was cooking and supplying 35 tiffins a day, just to make ends meet. Her cookbook is a wonderful collection of authentic Indian recipes, which includes delights such as Samosa Chaat, Surti Shark, Palak Paneer, and Masala Dosa. More amazing recipes can be found in Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant .