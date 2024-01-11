Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This Vegan Iranian Khoresh Gheymeh is a meat-free take on an Iranian classic. It’s an aromatic and tangy stew that’s very easy to make, with only a handful of ingredients. It comes together in under an hour. Also, it’s served with French fries!
Iranian Khoresh Gheymeh [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Iranian Khoresh Gheymeh [Vegan]
- 1 medium Russet potato, peeled and sliced into French fries
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more for frying (divided)
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 cup of quick-cook yellow split peas, rinsed
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 4 dried limes (limo Omani)
- 1 1/2 cups water, plus an additional 2 1/2 cups water, divided
- Salt, to taste
- Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 2 cups of steamed basmati rice, to serve
How to Prepare Iranian Khoresh Gheymeh [Vegan]
- Submerge the potatoes in a cold water bath for 10-15 minutes to draw out the starch. This encourages maximum crispness when frying.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat in a pot that has a lid. Add onions and sprinkle with salt to draw out the water. Then stir in turmeric. Cook until onions are golden brown.
- Meanwhile, bring 1 1/2 cups of water to boil in a saucepan with a lid. Add yellow split peas and reduce heat to simmer.
- Cover and cook for 14 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain and set aside.
- Puncture each dried lime once on each end with a knife or fork. This draws out the flavor and tartness of the limes. Be careful because the rinds are tough.
- Add garlic to the onions. Cook until garlic is fragrant–about 1-2 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, cinnamon, dried limes, split peas, and 2 1/2 cups of water. Bring to boil, cover, and reduce to simmer. Cook for at least 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat a pan on medium-high heat. Then enough olive oil for a shallow fry (about 1 inch in depth). Pat the potatoes dry to prevent splattering. Then fry them in batches and cook until golden brown. Do not overcrowd the pan.
- Place the finished French fries on a baking rack placed over a paper towel-lined baking tray and season with salt and pepper. (This method keeps the fries as crispy as possible). Alternatively, place them over a paper towel-lined serving platter.
- Season the Khoresh Gheymeh with salt and pepper, to taste. Finish with lime juice. Top with French fries and serve with steamed basmati rice. Enjoy!
