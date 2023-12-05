one green planet
Koshari, one of Egypt’s national dishes, is an unusual mix of rice, noodles, and lentils, served with a spicy tomato sauce. Beloved at breakfast, it can be found on every street corner in Cairo.     Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019.Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold.theexperimentpublishing.com

Firey Koshari [Vegan]

Serves

4

Cooking Time

35

Ingredients You Need for Firey Koshari [Vegan]

  • 1 red onion
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 1/2  teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon ground paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • One 14.5-ounce (411 g) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 cups (150 g) ditalini or other small macaroni
  • 1/2 cup (100 g) long-grain white rice
  • 1/3 cup (75 g) red lentils
  • 1 red jalapeño or other fresh red chile
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to Prepare Firey Koshari [Vegan]

  1. Slice the onion into thin rings.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for about 15 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
  3. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan. Add the cumin, coriander, red pepper flakes, paprika, and allspice. Toast for about a minute, stirring constantly.
  4. Add the tomatoes and 2 cups (480 ml) hot water, stirring well. Stir in the macaroni, rice, and lentils.
  5. Slice the jalapeño into thin rings and add to the pan.
  6. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and simmer for 10 minutes, until the liquid has reduced by half.
  7. Add the vinegar and season to taste with salt and pepper. Simmer for another 5 minutes uncovered, stirring occasionally.
  8. Serve hot, topped with the browned onions.
    Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer

    Nadine Horn is a vegan cookbook author and knows how to make food look really pretty. She’s also an avid pottery-geek and loves to throw clay around her small workshop. She and Jörg Mayer are the creators of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany.

    Jörg Mayer is a vegan cookbook author; creator of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany; and photography- and design-geek, who is also addicted to hot sauces.

