Firey Koshari [Vegan]

Nadine Horn is a vegan cookbook author and knows how to make food look really pretty. She’s also an avid pottery-geek and loves to throw clay around her small workshop. She and Jörg Mayer are the creators of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany.



Jörg Mayer is a vegan cookbook author; creator of EatThis!, the most popular vegan blog in all of Germany; and photography- and design-geek, who is also addicted to hot sauces.