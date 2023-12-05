Koshari, one of Egypt’s national dishes, is an unusual mix of rice, noodles, and lentils, served with a spicy tomato sauce. Beloved at breakfast, it can be found on every street corner in Cairo. Recipe from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving © Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer, 2019.Translation © Luisa Weiss, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold.theexperimentpublishing.com
Firey Koshari [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
35
Ingredients You Need for Firey Koshari [Vegan]
- 1 red onion
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
- One 14.5-ounce (411 g) can diced tomatoes
- 1 1/2 cups (150 g) ditalini or other small macaroni
- 1/2 cup (100 g) long-grain white rice
- 1/3 cup (75 g) red lentils
- 1 red jalapeño or other fresh red chile
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
How to Prepare Firey Koshari [Vegan]
- Slice the onion into thin rings.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for about 15 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
- Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan. Add the cumin, coriander, red pepper flakes, paprika, and allspice. Toast for about a minute, stirring constantly.
- Add the tomatoes and 2 cups (480 ml) hot water, stirring well. Stir in the macaroni, rice, and lentils.
- Slice the jalapeño into thin rings and add to the pan.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and simmer for 10 minutes, until the liquid has reduced by half.
- Add the vinegar and season to taste with salt and pepper. Simmer for another 5 minutes uncovered, stirring occasionally.
- Serve hot, topped with the browned onions.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments