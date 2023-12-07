one green planet
These small cakes are memorable for their nutty flavour. I use a mix of ground hazelnut and almond to make them nutty and supremely moreish. It is traditional to bake these in a little bar mould – the name ‘financier’ does after all refer to the shape of gold bars. You can buy specific financier moulds made from silicone or traditional moulded steel pans. Feel free to use a muffin mould too – just fill it up halfway.   Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

Financiers [Vegan]

Serves

12

Ingredients You Need for Financiers [Vegan]

  • 1.8 oz (50 g) hazelnuts, roasted
  • 3.5 oz (100 g) plain (all-purpose) flour
  • 2.8 oz (80 g) caster (superfine) sugar
  • 0.7 oz (20 g) golden (or agave) syrup
  • 1.8 oz (50 g) ground almonds
  • 1 teaspoon (4 g) baking powder
  • 40 g (1.4 oz) extra virgin olive oil
  • 120 g (4.2 oz) plant-based milk
  • berries, fresh or frozen (optional) as needed
  • 40 g (1.4 oz) flaked (slivered) almonds (optional)

How to Prepare Financiers [Vegan]

  1. Blend the roasted hazelnuts, flour and sugar together in a small food processor to a fine powder.
  2. Add the powdered nut mixture to a large bowl with the golden syrup, ground almonds, baking powder, olive oil and plant-based milk and mix together with a whisk until a smooth batter forms.
  3. Spoon the batter into the mold, or scrape it into a piping (pastry) bag with a 7 mm (1/4 in) plain piping nozzle, to fill them up halfway. You can add 2–3 raspberries, blueberries or whatever you fancy, followed by a sprinkle of flaked almonds, if you like. Rest for 15 minutes before baking.
  4. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C fan/gas 4) with an oven shelf in the middle of the oven. Have a metal or silicone bar mold handy.
  5. Bake for 12 minutes, or until nicely domed and with a deep golden color.
  6. Leave to cool in the molds for 10 minutes on a wire rack to allow air circulation, then pop them out and leave to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
    Philip Khoury

    Chef Philip Khoury has delved deep into patisserie in an attempt to make desserts that are ‘cleaner’, and that present finer flavors and textures. In A New Way to Bake, Philip transforms the traditional building blocks of baking by using plant-based, natural ingredients or ingredients that have been in use for over 100 years.

    A New Way to Bake uncovers a brief history of baking before setting out the Plantry, where the main ingredients and their functionalities are explained. Full of delicious bakes, from Apple Pie to Banana Bread, to Lamingtons and Tiramisù, there are sweet treats for any occasion.
    Recipes are broken down into digestible steps, with explanations as to why steps are important, and tips along the way too.

