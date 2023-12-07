Financiers [Vegan]

Chef Philip Khoury has delved deep into patisserie in an attempt to make desserts that are ‘cleaner’, and that present finer flavors and textures. In A New Way to Bake, Philip transforms the traditional building blocks of baking by using plant-based, natural ingredients or ingredients that have been in use for over 100 years.



A New Way to Bake uncovers a brief history of baking before setting out the Plantry, where the main ingredients and their functionalities are explained. Full of delicious bakes, from Apple Pie to Banana Bread, to Lamingtons and Tiramisù, there are sweet treats for any occasion.

Recipes are broken down into digestible steps, with explanations as to why steps are important, and tips along the way too.