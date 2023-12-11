Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Creamy and delicious Everything Bagel Onion dip — a great recipe to make ahead of time for parties. Serve with veggies, chips, or pretzels.

Everything Bagel Onion Dip [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

4-6

Cooking Time

20

Ingredients You Need for Everything Bagel Onion Dip [Vegan]

  • 3 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise
  • 1 cup vegan sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons Everything Bagel Seed topping (sesame, poppy seeds, etc.)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

How to Prepare Everything Bagel Onion Dip [Vegan]

  1. Heat oil in a nonstick pan, add the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook on medium flame, stirring occasionally until the onions are lightly browned and caramelized, about 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the onions cool slightly.
  2. In the meantime combine mayonnaise and sour cream in a mixing bowl. Add the cooled onions, everything bagel topping, salt, and pepper. Mix well and refrigerate for at least 1 hour for the flavors to meld.
  3. Serve with chips, veggies, pretzels, and enjoy!!
    Pavani Nandula

    Cook's Hideout is all about delicious vegetarian dishes from India and also from around the world. Here you will find recipes that are easy and tasty to make!

