Creamy and delicious Everything Bagel Onion dip — a great recipe to make ahead of time for parties. Serve with veggies, chips, or pretzels.
Everything Bagel Onion Dip [Vegan]
Serves
4-6
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Everything Bagel Onion Dip [Vegan]
- 3 medium onions, chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1 cup vegan sour cream
- 2 tablespoons Everything Bagel Seed topping (sesame, poppy seeds, etc.)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
How to Prepare Everything Bagel Onion Dip [Vegan]
- Heat oil in a nonstick pan, add the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook on medium flame, stirring occasionally until the onions are lightly browned and caramelized, about 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the onions cool slightly.
- In the meantime combine mayonnaise and sour cream in a mixing bowl. Add the cooled onions, everything bagel topping, salt, and pepper. Mix well and refrigerate for at least 1 hour for the flavors to meld.
- Serve with chips, veggies, pretzels, and enjoy!!
