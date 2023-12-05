Crack through caramelized sugar into a sumptuous custard. This is a dessert that needs no introduction. For this recipe, the custard is the same as that for the crème caramel but served with blowtorched sugar in the ramekin. Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.
Crème Brûlée [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Crème Brûlée [Vegan]
For the Crème Brûlée:
- (1) 1 lb 10 oz (750 g) oat or soy milk
- 9.9 oz (280 g) caster (superfine) sugar
- 1 pod vanilla pod (bean), seeds scraped out
- (2) 2.8 oz (80 g) oat or soy milk
- 2.1 oz (60 g) cornflour (cornstarch)
- 1.1 oz (30 g) vegan custard powder
- 2.7 oz (75 g) coconut oil (deodorised)
Also Needed:
- 3.2–3.5 oz (90–100 g) caster (superfine) sugar or Demerara sugar
How to Prepare Crème Brûlée [Vegan]
- Add the milk (1) to a large saucepan with the sugar and vanilla seeds and scraped pod over a low heat until it comes to a simmer. Remove the pod.
- Mix the milk (2), cornflour and custard powder together in a medium bowl until the cornflour has completely dissolved.
- Add the cornflour mix to the boiling milk over the lowest heat, while stirring constantly with a silicone spatula and scraping the base of the pan. The mixture will thicken on the base of the pan first so continue stirring and scraping the whole pan so it doesn’t catch. Add the coconut oil and stir with a silicone spatula, gently at first, then swiftly to incorporate the coconut oil. It will look separated at first, but it will come together. Keep mixing until it adheres to the sides of the saucepan. The mixture will be smooth, glossy, with no oily streaks.
- Pour the custard into a shallow dish, with cling film (plastic wrap) or a silicone mat pressed to the surface to prevent a skin from forming.
- Chill until set, then scrape into a bowl, and whisk until smooth and there are no lumps.
- Pour or pipe the chilled custard into the six ramekins, about 8 cm (3¼ in) in diameter and 4 cm (1.5 in) deep, until they are almost full.
- Leave to chill in the refrigerator. These can be stored un-brûléed in the refrigerator for up to 2 days in advance but should be served within 30 minutes of being blowtorched or the caramel will start to soften and dissolve.
- To finish or ‘brûlée’ the set cream, sprinkle 1 heaped tablespoon of the sugar onto the top of the custard in a ramekin and then rotate it around to spread a thin layer of sugar over the top. Use a kitchen blowtorch to very gently melt and caramelize the sugar, slowly starting around the edges in a spiral, working your way inwards. Repeat with the remaining custards and serve.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments