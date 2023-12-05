one green planet
one green planet

Crack through caramelized sugar into a sumptuous custard. This is a dessert that needs no introduction. For this recipe, the custard is the same as that for the crème caramel but served with blowtorched sugar in the ramekin.   Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

Crème Brûlée [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

6

Ingredients You Need for Crème Brûlée [Vegan]

For the Crème Brûlée:
  • (1) 1 lb 10 oz (750 g) oat or soy milk
  • 9.9 oz (280 g) caster (superfine) sugar
  • 1 pod vanilla pod (bean), seeds scraped out
  • (2) 2.8 oz (80 g) oat or soy milk
  • 2.1 oz (60 g) cornflour (cornstarch)
  • 1.1 oz (30 g) vegan custard powder
  • 2.7 oz (75 g) coconut oil (deodorised)

Also Needed:

  • 3.2–3.5 oz (90–100 g) caster (superfine) sugar or Demerara sugar

How to Prepare Crème Brûlée [Vegan]

  1. Add the milk (1) to a large saucepan with the sugar and vanilla seeds and scraped pod over a low heat until it comes to a simmer. Remove the pod.
  2. Mix the milk (2), cornflour and custard powder together in a medium bowl until the cornflour has completely dissolved.
  3. Add the cornflour mix to the boiling milk over the lowest heat, while stirring constantly with a silicone spatula and scraping the base of the pan. The mixture will thicken on the base of the pan first so continue stirring and scraping the whole pan so it doesn’t catch. Add the coconut oil and stir with a silicone spatula, gently at first, then swiftly to incorporate the coconut oil. It will look separated at first, but it will come together. Keep mixing until it adheres to the sides of the saucepan. The mixture will be smooth, glossy, with no oily streaks.
  4. Pour the custard into a shallow dish, with cling film (plastic wrap) or a silicone mat pressed to the surface to prevent a skin from forming.
  5. Chill until set, then scrape into a bowl, and whisk until smooth and there are no lumps.
  6. Pour or pipe the chilled custard into the six ramekins, about 8 cm (3¼ in) in diameter and 4 cm (1.5 in) deep, until they are almost full.
  7. Leave to chill in the refrigerator. These can be stored un-brûléed in the refrigerator for up to 2 days in advance but should be served within 30 minutes of being blowtorched or the caramel will start to soften and dissolve.
  8. To finish or ‘brûlée’ the set cream, sprinkle 1 heaped tablespoon of the sugar onto the top of the custard in a ramekin and then rotate it around to spread a thin layer of sugar over the top. Use a kitchen blowtorch to very gently melt and caramelize the sugar, slowly starting around the edges in a spiral, working your way inwards. Repeat with the remaining custards and serve.
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



    Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

    About The Author

    photourl

    Philip Khoury

    See My Recipes

    Chef Philip Khoury has delved deep into patisserie in an attempt to make desserts that are ‘cleaner’, and that present finer flavors and textures. In A New Way to Bake, Philip transforms the traditional building blocks of baking by using plant-based, natural ingredients or ingredients that have been in use for over 100 years.

    A New Way to Bake uncovers a brief history of baking before setting out the Plantry, where the main ingredients and their functionalities are explained. Full of delicious bakes, from Apple Pie to Banana Bread, to Lamingtons and Tiramisù, there are sweet treats for any occasion.
    Recipes are broken down into digestible steps, with explanations as to why steps are important, and tips along the way too.

    Comments

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.