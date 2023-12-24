Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Let’s face it, half the appeal of buffalo wings is the spicy, vinegary, garlicky sauce. So why not give veggies the same treatment? Here, cauliflower florets are doused in hot sauce and breaded with Panko bread crumbs, which stay crispy and help to deliver the same crunch you’d expect from a chicken wing.
Cauliflower Buffalo Wing Bites [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Cauliflower Buffalo Wing Bites [Vegan]
- 1 small head cauliflower, separated into bite-sized florets (about 5 cups)
- 4 tablespoons vegan butter, melted
- 5 tablespoons hot sauce, such as Frank’s Hot Sauce
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups Panko crumbs
How to Prepare Cauliflower Buffalo Wing Bites [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 375° F.
- Prepare a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, add the melted butter, hot sauce, white vinegar, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Stir to combine.
- Place the Panko crumbs in a small, shallow bowl.
- Make an assembly line with the cauliflower florets, the sauce and the Panko crumbs.
- Use one hand to dip the florets into the sauce then drop it into the crumbs.
- Using the other hand, coat the floret well with the crumbs and place it on the baking sheet.
- Once all of the florets are coated, use a very light spray of cooking oil to coat the tops. This will help hold the crumbs in place, as well as aid in their browning.
- Place the baking sheet into the preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the crumbs are golden brown.
- Remove the baking sheet from the oven.
- If you have any remaining sauce, that can be lightly brushed onto the tops of the florets.
- Serve hot with vegan Ranch or vegan Blue Cheese dressing, carrot and celery sticks.
Notes
This recipe comes to us from The Saucy Southerner.
