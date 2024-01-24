Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This flavorful starter is inspired by an Indo-Chinese favorite — a delicious combination of colorful bell peppers stir-fried with spicy chilis, garlic, and onion combined with crispy baby corn fritters. Double frying the fritters makes them really crunchy, the perfect contrast to the soft peppers. Be sure to add the fritters to the dish right before serving to prevent them from losing their texture!
Baby Corn Fritter and Spicy Bell Pepper Stir Fry [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
45
Ingredients You Need for Baby Corn Fritter and Spicy Bell Pepper Stir Fry [Vegan]
For the Baby Corn Fritters:
- 1 15-ounce can baby corn, rinsed, drained, and chopped into 2-inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon red chili powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the Spicy Bell Pepper Stir-Fry:
- 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium yellow pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces
- 5-6 scallions/green onions, chopped
- 1-inch piece ginger, grated
- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-2 green chilis, finely chopped (optional)
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon green chili sauce, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar (or any other mild vinegar)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
How to Prepare Baby Corn Fritter and Spicy Bell Pepper Stir Fry [Vegan]
To Make the Baby Corn fritters:
- In a mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, salt, and pepper. Add enough water to make a thick batter. Add the baby corn and toss around to coat with the batter evenly.
- Heat oil in a small wok or pan for deep frying; add the baby corn in batches and cook until the coating is cooked. Remove with a slotted spoon onto a paper towel-lined plate.
- Once all the baby corn are fried once, return them to the hot oil and fry them again until golden on all sides. Frying them twice makes the fritters crisp and crunchy.
To Make the Spicy Bell Pepper Stir-Fry:
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large sauté pan; add the ginger and garlic and cook until golden and fragrant.
- Next, add the chopped peppers and green chilis (if using). Cook on medium-high heat until the peppers are crisp-tender.
- Add tomato ketchup, soy sauce, green chili sauce, rice vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix well and cook for 1~2 minutes.
- Just before serving, add the baby corn fritters and cook for 1~2 minutes for the flavors to mingle. Garnish with chopped scallions and serve immediately.
Notes
Adapted from Vah Chef.
