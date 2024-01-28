Air Fryer Eggplant Freekeh Salad [Vegan]

Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One of my favorite ways to make fatteh is this easy-to-put-together eggplant version, which is lighter in taste and faster to make, as I put my air fryer to use. It has different textures from the soft eggplant to the crunchy nuts and pita bread. The layers of spiced ground beef and the tangy yogurt drizzle are such a delight that round out the dish. Each of the components is done ahead of time and this fatteh is assembled quickly at the time of serving, so it’s a great make-ahead dish.

Credit:

Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.

