One of my favorite ways to make fatteh is this easy-to-put-together eggplant version, which is lighter in taste and faster to make, as I put my air fryer to use. It has different textures from the soft eggplant to the crunchy nuts and pita bread. The layers of spiced ground beef and the tangy yogurt drizzle are such a delight that round out the dish. Each of the components is done ahead of time and this fatteh is assembled quickly at the time of serving, so it’s a great make-ahead dish.
Credit:
Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.
Air Fryer Eggplant Freekeh Salad [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Air Fryer Eggplant Freekeh Salad [Vegan]
For the Air-Fried/Baked Pita:
- 2 pita breads
- Oil spray, as needed
For the Air-Fried/Roasted Eggplant:
- 1 large eggplant, cut into 1"(2.5-cm) cubes
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) light olive oil
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
For the Tomato Salsa:
- 1/2 cup (122 g) passata or crushed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) pomegranate molasses
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
For the Fried Nuts and Garnish:
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup (35 g) pine nuts or slivered almonds
- Chopped fresh parsley
How to Prepare Air Fryer Eggplant Freekeh Salad [Vegan]
- Heat the pitas: Preheat your air fryer to 400°F (200°C), or your oven to 425°F (220°C). Using kitchen scissors, cut the pitas into 1-inch (2.5-cm) squares. Lightly spray them with oil spray. Air fry for 4 minutes in two batches, or place them in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet and bake for 7 to 8 minutes, flipping them once halfway through baking. Remove from the air fryer or oven and set aside on a plate.
- Make the eggplant: Toss the diced eggplant with the olive oil until evenly coated. Season with pepper and salt. Air fry the eggplant in batches at 400°F (200°C) for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until golden brown. Alternatively, place the eggplant cubes in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet and roast at 425°F (220°C) for 25 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until golden brown. Remove from the air fryer or oven and set aside to cool.
- Make the tomato salsa: In a medium-sized bowl, simply whisk together the passata, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, pepper and salt. Set aside.
- Make the fried nuts: In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the vegetable oil and fry the nuts for a minute, or until golden brown. Once golden, transfer the oil and nuts to a medium-sized bowl to cool down. Set aside.
- To layer the fatteh, choose a large serving tray with sides. In order, layer with the pita chips, cooled eggplant cubes, tomato salsa, and then the fried nuts with 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) of their oil. Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve immediately once assembled.
