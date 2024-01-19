Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Popcorn is a fun, easy treat! You can stick it in the microwave or put it in a large pan and then add delicious flavor. But that’s not the only way to enjoy popcorn. You can use popcorn in other treats, especially desserts. This National Popcorn Day, get creative with these little kernels.
Try one of these unique vegan treats featuring popcorn!
1. White Chocolate Lemon Popcorn Truffles
Source: White Chocolate Lemon Popcorn Truffles
The perfect sweet and salty treat, these White Chocolate Lemon Popcorn Truffles by Kat Condon are an ode to spring! It will satisfy your sweet tooth and your craving for crunchy snacks without being too heavy. The popcorn itself is sturdy but not overly crisp, which yields itself to a really delicious “truffle” center.
2. Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars
Source: Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars
The best combination of flavors in a sweet treat maybe ever! These Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars by Robin Runner are super moist, crunchy, and flavor-packed.
3. Apple Pumpkin Cheesecake With Glazed Peanut Butter Popcorn
Source: Apple Pumpkin Cheesecake With Glazed Peanut Butter Popcorn
Popcorn glazed with peanut butter decorates this rich seasonal cheesecake. Save this Apple Pumpkin Cheesecake With Glazed Peanut Butter Popcorn by Sonja Trurnit for a decadent night!
4. Vegan Caramel Popcorn
Source: Vegan Caramel Popcorn
This delicious Vegan Caramel Popcorn recipe by Rhea Parsons will remind you of the Cracker Jack boxes from your childhood.
5. S’mores Popcorn
Source: S’mores Popcorn
This S’mores Popcorn by Robin Runner is a perfect mix of all your favorite snack foods both savory and sweet. It is a treat that the entire family is bound to fall in love with and will constantly be asking more of! So make sure that you make a generous serving! You yourself will not be able to get enough!
6. Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter
Source: Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter
Popcorn bars are as delicious as they sound. These Popcorn Bars With Caramel, Chocolate, And Peanut Butter by Maria Engbjerg are at one and the same time both chewy, crispy, crunchy, sticky, and some of the best you will taste.
7. No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters
Source: No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters
These easy-to-throw-together treats are totally adaptable and adorable! These No-Bake Trail Mix Popcorn Clusters by Christine DesRoches are a combination of all your trail mix favorites and fluffy popcorn. The popcorn clusters only take about 20 minutes to set in the freezer, making them a great party treat to make in a pinch.
8. Sweet Potato Popcorn Pie
Source: Sweet Potato Popcorn Pie
A silky, creamy and glorious pie that’s part baked cheesecake, part custard flan. But oh-so-much more exciting with a filling made from sweet potatoes and apples that’s creamy and flavorful. This Sweet Potato Popcorn Pie by Laura Hemmington is delicately sweet, with flavors of apple, pecan, pretzel, and a crunch of popcorn.
9. Black Bean Fudge Popcorn Crispies S’mores
Source: Black Bean Fudge Popcorn Crispies S’mores
These yummy Black Bean Fudge Popcorn Crispies S’mores by Jasmine Briones are s’mores nouveau. Instead of milk chocolate, the center is a rich, chocolatey black bean, sweet potato, and date fudge. Two marshmallow and cereal crispies held together by melted marshmallows take the place of graham crackers. You get crunchy sweetness coupled with smooth decadence in every bite.
10. Chocolate Marshmallow Popcorn Bars
Source: Chocolate Marshmallow Popcorn Bars
There’s not much to say about these chocolatey, chewy, sweet-salty Chocolate Marshmallow Popcorn Bars by Sheri Silver. You’re going to want to make them today, in time for lunch boxes, soccer practice treats, after-school snacks, or just for yourself!
