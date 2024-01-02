Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Basic Mung Dal

Source: Basic Mung Dal

This Basic Mung Dal by Planted and Picked is made from husked and split mung beans which are easy to digest and an excellent protein source. If you have trouble digesting beans and lentils, mung beans are a good choice. They are nourishing and not as drying as other beans and lentils.

2. Eggnog Overnight Oats

Source: Eggnog Overnight Oats

This is a quick and festive vegan breakfast. This Eggnog Overnight Oats by Caroline Doucet is made with just a few simple ingredients in less than 5 minutes. It’s naturally gluten-free and made vegan thanks to plant-based eggnog.

3. Spaghetti Carbonara

Source: Spaghetti Carbonara

This Spaghetti Carbonara by Kirsten Kaminski is a veganized, healthy version of a classic, spaghetti carbonara. Imagine the creamiest non-dairy sauce, slightly flavored with a cheesy and egg-y note, paired with little bits of smokey and crunchy plant-based ‘bacon’ – yum! What’s great about this recipe in particular is that you can totally adjust the sauce according to your own taste, add more or less cheesiness, spices, or egg flavor!

4. Roasted Pesto Vegetables with Chickpeas

Source: Roasted Pesto Vegetables with Chickpeas

It’s not a complicated recipe and your favorite vegetables can easily be added in. These Roasted Pesto Vegetables with Chickpeas by Robin Browne are roasted to perfection and tossed in a dreamy pesto. The pesto chickpeas are the added crunch to the dish along with the protein. We all know that it’s truly the sauce that makes a dish.

5. Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo

Source: Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo

This Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo by Maria Koutsogiannis is served with a fresh salad, whipped feta, and creamy orzo.

6. Simple Lentil Loaf

Source: Simple Lentil Loaf

This gluten-free Simple Lentil Loaf by Nele Liivlaid is simple, easy, and delicious! It’s great for entertaining meat-eaters because it’s so hearty and flavorful! You could even serve it at Christmas or Thanksgiving dinner! Or make a big batch and freeze the slices for a quick dinner on busy days. This lentil loaf is a great dinner––you have to try it! Plus, with thyme, sage, and rosemary, your kitchen will smell absolutely amazing!

7. Fruitcake Cookies

Source: Fruitcake Cookies

These Fruitcake Cookies by Gretchen Price are complete with brandy soaked cranberries, raisin, almonds, pecans and a candied orange rind! Absolutely delectable!

8. Raw Fruitcake

Source: Raw Fruitcake

This Raw Fruitcake by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler is addictive! We used only whole food plant-based ingredients to keep the nutritional value high – packed with vitamins, minerals and enzymes. It uses quite a bit of ingredients, but for a special occasion, it is well worth it.7.

