This gluten-free lentil loaf is simple, easy, and delicious! It's great for entertaining meat-eaters because it's so hearty and flavorful! You could even serve it at Christmas or Thanksgiving dinner! Or make a big batch and freeze the slices for a quick dinner on busy days. This lentil loaf is a great dinner––you have to try it! Plus, with thyme, sage, and rosemary, your kitchen will smell absolutely amazing!
Simple Lentil Loaf [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for Simple Lentil Loaf [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
For the Sautéed Veggies:
- 1 small yellow onion
- 2 medium celery stalks
- 1 cup finely shredded or grated carrot (equals to 2 medium carrots)
- 3 garlic cloves
- 0.14 ounces of fresh rosemary leaves (from one stalk)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
- 0.14 ounces of fresh sage leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
For the Gluten-Free Lentil Loaf:
- 1 1/2 cup dry split red lentils
- 1/2 cup dry brown lentils
- 1 bay leaf
- 0.07 ounce piece of kombu seaweed (optional)*
- 2 tsp. vegetable broth powder*
- 3 cups water + water for soaking
- 3 tablespoons ground chia seeds
- 2 handfuls of walnuts
- 2 tablespoons buckwheat flour
- Himalayan salt to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
How to Prepare Simple Lentil Loaf [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
For the Veggies:
- Finely chop onion, celery, and herbs; shred the carrots and crush garlic cloves.
- Then, heat a few tablespoons of water in a skillet or large pan. After that, throw in chopped onions and celery. Sauté the veggies with the lid on until softened, about 3 minutes stirring now and then. Add splashes of water whenever necessary.
- Now, add shredded carrots, stir and sauté for another 3 minutes. Add splashes of water when needed.
- Finally, throw in crushed garlic, chopped herbs, and smoked paprika. Stir it and simmer for another few minutes. Set aside, covered.
For the Gluten-Free Lentil Loaf:
- Start by preparing the dried lentils. First, wash them until the water is clear, and then soak for 6-8 hours. The lentils will soak in about 1 1/2 cups of water. For more health benefits, add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice to soaking water.
- Next, rinse the lentils thoroughly. Then, drain them and add 3 cups of water and 2 teaspoons of broth powder (we’re going to cook the lentils in plenty of water, so it's mushy). Additionally, throw in a 2g piece of kombu seaweed and a bay leaf to enhance the flavors.
- Now, bring the lentils to boil. Then, reduce heat and cook until soft, about 15 minutes. Feel free to use broth powder with sea salt if you’re not concerned about sodium content.
- Finally, when the lentils are cooked, remove bay leaf (discard) and kombu seaweed (keep for later). Drain the excess liquid (you’ll get about 240g, 8.5oz of broth) by placing the lentils into a sieve. Use the discarded broth in other dishes (soups, stews, dressings, sauces).
- Chop kombu seaweed into small pieces and add back to the lentils.
- Pour drained lentils into a large bowl along with chopped kombu seaweed. Next, add the veggie mix and stir well.
- Then, throw in ground chia seeds (definitely grind your own seeds) and give it another good stir before adding chopped walnuts and buckwheat flour. Mix well until you have a nice mushy and homogeneous batter. Finally, season with Himalayan salt and black pepper.
- Heat oven to 375°F. Then, line a 12×5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper (it doesn’t matter if the size differs a bit, the volume should be about 57.5 ounces).
- Firmly pack the batter into a loaf pan and bake for 1 hour. Let the baked loaf sit for 5 minutes before lifting it onto folded kitchen paper to cool. Wait at least 30 minutes before slicing.
