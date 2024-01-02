Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

These fruitcake cookies are complete with brandy soaked cranberries, raisin, almonds, pecans and a candied orange rind! Absolutely delectable!

Fruitcake Cookies [Vegan]

Cooking Time

15

Ingredients You Need for Fruitcake Cookies [Vegan]

  • 1 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon Baking Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon Ground Cloves
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • 4 teaspoons of plant based egg
  • 7 tablespoons Vegan Butter
  • 1/2 cup Light Brown Sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Liquid Aquafaba
  • 1/4 cup Plant Milk
  • 2 cups of Pecans, Walnuts, Almonds, Cashews
  • 1/2 cup Candied Orange Rind
  • 1 cup Dried Cranberries
  • 1 cup Raisins
  • 1/4 cup Brandy or Fruit Juice
  • 1 cup Confectioners Sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Brandy or Plant Milk

How to Prepare Fruitcake Cookies [Vegan]

  1. Combine the nuts and fruits together in a large bowl and pour the brandy over top.
  2. Cream the vegan butter with the light brown sugar until light and fluffy approximately 3 minutes on high speed, then add the liquid aquafaba and vanilla extract.
  3. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl for an even mix, then add the sifted flour, egg replacer, spices, baking soda, baking powder and salt all at once mixing on low until it is all incorporated
  4. Add the plant milk slowly while mixing on medium speed
  5. Place the brandy nut and fruit mixture along with only 2 Tablespoons of the orange rind in a food processor and process fine, it will be pasty from the liquids, but you just don't want large chunks of nuts.
  6. Add the fruit/nut mix to the dough and mix just until combined
  7. Scoop onto parchment lined sheet pans spaced 1 inch apart and bake in a preheated 375°F oven for 5 minutes, then lower the temperature to 350° F for another 10 minutes.
  8. Cool then dip the tops of the cookies in confectioners sugar icing glaze and then top with the remaining orange rind
    About The Author

    Gretchen Price

    My name is Gretchen Price, and I am a professional pastry chef of over 20 years. For the last 5 years, I have been sharing all the recipes from my bakery at Gretchen's Bakery and my experiences in the professional baking industry. I make it my personal mission to help make everyone the best bakers they can be by teaching the science of baking while making delicious vegan recipes. My business life is in alignment with my personal beliefs.

