Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Popular Trends Archives!

1. One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi

Source: One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi

Try out this One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi by Lauren McNeill when you’re craving something easy and nourishing that’s still packed with flavor! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

2. Rajma Nu Shaak (Kidney Bean Curry)

Source: Rajma Nu Shaak (Kidney Bean Curry) by Manju Patel

This Rajma Nu Shaak (Kidney Bean Curry) by Manju Patel is so full of flavor that it’s worth the time it takes to soak and cook the dried kidney beans in a pressure cooker before making the curry. However, you can skip the first two stages if you use canned kidney beans instead, making this curry just as quick to cook as any other. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small

3. Vegan Wellington

Source: Vegan Wellington

This Vegan Wellington by Dominique Ebra is a delicious hearty twist on a traditional recipe, with a rich blend of savory goodness wrapped in flaky pastry.

4. Snickers Smoothie

Source: Snickers Smoothie

Chocolate doesn’t have to be an unhealthy treat, you can make a vegan Snickers Smoothie by Alexandra/Eian Kelly at home to satisfy the decedent chocolate cravings healthily. This vegan chocolate smoothie recipe is made with nutritious ingredients like bananas, cocoa, and nut butter. Perfect for a healthy breakfast, or late-night snack.

5. Basil Butter Bean Hummus

Source: Basil Butter Bean Hummus

This Basil Butter Bean Hummus by Robin Browne is loaded with the yummy basil flavors of pesto and packed with the tahini, beans, garlic, and lemon flavors that make hummus the king of snack time. It’s pretty divine.

6. Nutty Blossom Cookies

Source: Nutty Blossom Cookies

These Nutty Blossom Cookies by Lena Novak with homemade “Wholesome Nuttela” are delicious and chewy yet guilt-free. They are great for the holiday season, but for any time in year as well.

7. Crispy Tofu Strips

Source: Crispy Tofu Strips

Are you looking for a plant-based version of chicken strips that’s just as satisfyingly crispy? These Crispy Tofu Strips by Planted and Picked have a good bite to them and are great dunked in your favorite dipping sauce!

8. Gingerbread Muffins

Source: Gingerbread Muffins

Take the stress out of holiday baking with these deliciously moist, cakey, and warmly spiced Gingerbread Muffins by Carol Clayton. They’re gluten-free, oil-free, and made with wholesome ingredients you can feel good about eating.

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: