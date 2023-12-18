Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One-pan dishes are a lifesaver when I don’t really feel like cooking or doing the dishes (okay, I pretty much never feel like doing the dishes). This One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi uses mostly pantry staples, meaning it comes together quickly while still being well-balanced. One of my secrets for making a pasta dish more nutritious is adding white beans. They’re mild in flavor, creamy and add a good dose of protein and fiber. Plus, if you use canned beans, it’s as easy as opening up the can and adding the beans near the end of the cooking time. This may look like a lot of mushrooms when you’re cooking them, but they wilt down so much that it ends up being the perfect amount. Try out this gnocchi dish when you’re craving something easy and nourishing that's still packed with flavor! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi [Vegan]

$2.99 One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste