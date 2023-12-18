Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One-pan dishes are a lifesaver when I don’t really feel like cooking or doing the dishes (okay, I pretty much never feel like doing the dishes). This One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi uses mostly pantry staples, meaning it comes together quickly while still being well-balanced. One of my secrets for making a pasta dish more nutritious is adding white beans. They’re mild in flavor, creamy and add a good dose of protein and fiber. Plus, if you use canned beans, it’s as easy as opening up the can and adding the beans near the end of the cooking time. This may look like a lot of mushrooms when you’re cooking them, but they wilt down so much that it ends up being the perfect amount. Try out this gnocchi dish when you’re craving something easy and nourishing that's still packed with flavor! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.
One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi [Vegan]
Serves
3
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi [Vegan]
- 12 oz (340 g) cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, divided
- 18 oz (510 g) gnocchi
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper, or to taste
- 1 cup (240 ml) no-salt-added vegetable stock
- 1/2 (19-oz [540-g]) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed (see Recipe Notes)
- 2 cups (134 g) thinly sliced kale
- 3 tablespoons (33 g) nutritional yeast, or to taste
- 2–4 ta (30–60 ml) lemon juice, 1/2 –1 lemon, to taste
How to Prepare One-Pan Mushroom Gnocchi [Vegan]
- In a large pan over medium heat, sauté the mushrooms and garlic in 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil for 5 to 10 minutes, until the water has released and evaporated from the mushrooms.
- Add the gnocchi, salt, pepper and remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil to the pan, and sauté for 3 minutes with the lid on. You’ll notice that the gnocchi will begin to brown and crisp up.
- Add the vegetable stock and use your spoon to scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Sauté for an additional 5 minutes with the lid off.
- Add the cannellini beans, kale, nutritional yeast and lemon juice, and sauté for another 3 to 4 minutes, until the kale has wilted.
- Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Notes
- We encourage you to season this gnocchi recipe based on your personal taste preferences. Add more lemon juice for a brighter, tangier flavor, more salt or pepper for more seasoning or more nutritional yeast for a cheesy, savory flavor.
- Most grocery stores carry a variety of canned white beans, such as cannellini beans, white navy beans and white beans. Any of these options will work!
