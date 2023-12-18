Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Chocolate doesn’t have to be an unhealthy treat, you can make a vegan snickers smoothie at home to satisfy the decedent chocolate cravings in a healthy way. This vegan chocolate smoothie recipe is made with nutritious ingredients like bananas, cocoa, and nut butter. Perfect for a healthy breakfast, or late-night snack.
Snickers Smoothie [Vegan]
Serves
2
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Snickers Smoothie [Vegan]
- 2 cups Almond Milk
- 2 Frozen Bananas*
- 3 tablespoons Peanut Butter
- 3 tablespoons Cocoa Powder
- 2 tablespoons Peanutsplus more for topping
- 8 Ice Cubes
How to Prepare Snickers Smoothie [Vegan]
- Chop and freeze bananas overnight.
- Place all ingredients for the snickers smoothie in the blender except for the peanuts.
- Blend until smooth. Scrape down the sides if needed. Add peanuts and do a quick pulse.
- Pour into two mason jars, top with crushed peanuts.
Notes
This smoothie recipe makes 2 servings, enough to fill 2 mason jars to the top! *You can use more bananas (3 or 4) to get a creamier, thicker, and more milkshake-like texture!
