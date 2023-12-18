Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Chocolate doesn’t have to be an unhealthy treat, you can make a vegan snickers smoothie at home to satisfy the decedent chocolate cravings in a healthy way. This vegan chocolate smoothie recipe is made with nutritious ingredients like bananas, cocoa, and nut butter. Perfect for a healthy breakfast, or late-night snack.

Snickers Smoothie [Vegan]

Serves

2

Cooking Time

10

Ingredients You Need for Snickers Smoothie [Vegan]

  • 2 cups Almond Milk
  • 2 Frozen Bananas*
  • 3 tablespoons Peanut Butter
  • 3 tablespoons Cocoa Powder
  • 2 tablespoons Peanutsplus more for topping
  • 8 Ice Cubes

How to Prepare Snickers Smoothie [Vegan]

  1. Chop and freeze bananas overnight.
  2. Place all ingredients for the snickers smoothie in the blender except for the peanuts.
  3. Blend until smooth. Scrape down the sides if needed. Add peanuts and do a quick pulse.
  4. Pour into two mason jars, top with crushed peanuts.
Notes

This smoothie recipe makes 2 servings, enough to fill 2 mason jars to the top! *You can use more bananas (3 or 4) to get a creamier, thicker, and more milkshake-like texture!

    Alexandra and Eian

    Alexandra and Eian Kelly are a food-obsessed vegan couple from the East Coast of Canada. On their blog, Chickpea Express, they create vegan comfort food and junk food recipes with a healthy, plant‑based twist. Both Alexandra and Eian went vegan together over a year ago and since then, veganism has awoken the foodie in both of them. Now, they love to cook, eat, and enjoy peace of mind when it comes to what they put in their bodies.

