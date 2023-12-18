Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This Basil Butter Bean Hummus is loaded with the yummy basil flavors of pesto and packed with the tahini, beans, garlic, and lemon flavors that make hummus the king of snack time. It’s pretty divine.

Basil Butter Bean Hummus [Vegan]

Serves

4

Cooking Time

20

Ingredients You Need for Basil Butter Bean Hummus [Vegan]

  • 1 1/2 cups butter beans (lima beans)
  • 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 cup kale (chopped)
  • 3/4 cup fresh basil (packed down)
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 4-5 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 3 tablespoons avocado or olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 5-7 tablespoons filtered water
  • Salt and pepper to taste

How to Prepare Basil Butter Bean Hummus [Vegan]

  1. If using a can of butter beans, drain and rinse the beans from the can.
  2. Add the butter beans, pumpkin seeds, basil, kale, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, and oil to a food processor. Blend until the ingredients have broken down and are somewhat smooth.
  3. Add the nutritional yeast, salt and pepper, and water next. I suggest starting with 3 tablespoons of water and then adding 1 tablespoon at a time after that. Process until smooth!
  4. Store in a sealed container in the fridge.
    About The Author

    photourl

    Robin Browne

    See My Recipes

    Robin is the author behind Greens, Eggs, and Yams. Her love language is food and being in the kitchen provides a certain meditation for her. She loves creating and eating healthy foods, which is reflected in her recipes. Robin started on this food journey about ten years ago when she changed to a gluten-free + plant-based diet. Robin’s desire to live a healthy lifestyle motivates her to create wholesome and dreamy foods.

