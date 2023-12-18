Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These Nutty Blossom Cookies with homemade “Wholesome Nuttela” are delicious and chewy yet guilt-free. They are great for the holiday season, but for any time in year as well.
Nutty Blossom Cookies [Vegan]
Serves
18
Ingredients You Need for Nutty Blossom Cookies [Vegan]
For the Nutella:
- 1 cup hazelnut butter
- 1/4 cup cacao powder
- 1/3 cup Medjool dates (pitted, soaked for 15 minutes in warm water and rinsed)
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup almond milk (add gradually as needed)
For the Cookies:
- 1/2 cup unrefined coconut oil (melted above the steam in double boiler)
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 3/4 cup raw coconut sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- Pinch of Himalayan pink salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 cup of almond butter
- 1/4 cup of almond flour
- 3/4 cups of ground nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, or nuts of your choice)
- 1 1/4 cup of gluten-free mix flour
How to Prepare Nutty Blossom Cookies [Vegan]
For the Nutella:
- Blend all in a food processor until smooth and set aside. (You may add more milk and maple syrup for the leftover Nutella if you like. However, make sure the consistency is thick as possible for the cookies. It is not easy to blend it but do your best. Although, it depends on your blender).
For the Cookies:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Add coconut oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar and vanilla extract into a large bowl and mix well.
- Gradually add rest of the ingredients while mixing.
- Arrange cupcake liners on the baking sheet.
- Using a mini-ice cream scoop or spoon out cookie dough and mold a ball with your hands.
- Place each ball in the middle of a cupcake liner. The cupcake liner helps the cookie dough remain within equal diameter for each cookie.
- Bake for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Soon as you remove them from oven, make a dint in each cookie with your finger and let them cool down.
- By using a piping bag and medium size tip, make small swirls with your Wholesome Nuttela on a tray or plate.
- Refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours or if you are in hurry, you may place it into a freezer for 30 minutes.
- Remove your cookies from the cupcake liners. You may brush off the crusty edges to make them nice and smooth.
- Arrange them on your working surface lined with parchment paper.
- Scoop each swirl by using a pointy knife and transfer it to the center of each cookie.
- You can serve immediately.
