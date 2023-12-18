Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This Vegan Wellington is a delicious hearty twist on a traditional recipe, with a rich blend of savory goodness wrapped in flaky pastry.
Vegan Wellington [Vegan]
Serves
6
Cooking Time
90
Ingredients You Need for Vegan Wellington [Vegan]
- 1 sheet vegan puff pastry thawed
- 13.7 oz Vegan beef crumbles
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 large carrot peeled and diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 4 sprigs of thyme – just the leaves
- 1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
- 1 flaxseed egg
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup raspberry preserves optional
How to Prepare Vegan Wellington [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Unroll the puff pastry sheet and lay it over a lined baking sheet.
- Create a flax egg by combining 1 tablespoon of flax meal with 3 tablespoons of water. Stir the mixture and refrigerate it for 5 minutes.
- In a large-sized skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion, celery, and carrots for roughly 2-3 minutes, then add the vegan beef. Use a wooden spoon to break up the “beef” and continue cooking until it’s nicely browned. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
- Next, add the tomato paste, rosemary, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce and combine. Cook for 2-3 minutes and remove from heat.
- Slowly mix in the flax egg until the mixture is evenly coated.
- Mold the mixture by hand into a compact log, ensuring it will comfortably fit in the center of the pastry sheet, leaving a few inches of space around it. Position the log in the pastry sheet’s center and then spread a layer of raspberry preserves over the top of the log.
- Fold both sides of the pastry sheet over the loaf, pressing the edges to seal. If it’s hard to seal, adjust the loaf’s shape or use a bit of non-dairy milk to help it stick.
- Brush with plant-based milk and sprinkle with flaky salt.
- Bake for 40 – 45 min. Let rest for 10 minutes before carving and serving.
