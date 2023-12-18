Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This Vegan Wellington is a delicious hearty twist on a traditional recipe, with a rich blend of savory goodness wrapped in flaky pastry.

Vegan Wellington [Vegan]

Ingredients You Need for Vegan Wellington [Vegan]

  • 1 sheet vegan puff pastry thawed
  • 13.7 oz Vegan beef crumbles
  • 1 celery stalk, diced
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 1 large carrot peeled and diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
  • 4 sprigs of thyme – just the leaves
  • 1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 flaxseed egg
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup raspberry preserves optional

How to Prepare Vegan Wellington [Vegan]

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Unroll the puff pastry sheet and lay it over a lined baking sheet.
  2. Create a flax egg by combining 1 tablespoon of flax meal with 3 tablespoons of water. Stir the mixture and refrigerate it for 5 minutes.
  3. In a large-sized skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion, celery, and carrots for roughly 2-3 minutes, then add the vegan beef. Use a wooden spoon to break up the “beef” and continue cooking until it’s nicely browned. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
  4. Next, add the tomato paste, rosemary, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce and combine. Cook for 2-3 minutes and remove from heat.
  5. Slowly mix in the flax egg until the mixture is evenly coated.
  6. Mold the mixture by hand into a compact log, ensuring it will comfortably fit in the center of the pastry sheet, leaving a few inches of space around it. Position the log in the pastry sheet’s center and then spread a layer of raspberry preserves over the top of the log.
  7. Fold both sides of the pastry sheet over the loaf, pressing the edges to seal. If it’s hard to seal, adjust the loaf’s shape or use a bit of non-dairy milk to help it stick.
  8. Brush with plant-based milk and sprinkle with flaky salt.
  9. Bake for 40 – 45 min. Let rest for 10 minutes before carving and serving.

