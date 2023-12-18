Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This dish is so full of flavor that it’s worth the time it takes to soak and cook the dried kidney beans in a pressure cooker before making the curry. However, you can skip the first two stages if you use canned kidney beans instead, making this curry just as quick to cook as any other. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small
Rajma Nu Shaak (Kidney Bean Curry) [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Rajma Nu Shaak (Kidney Bean Curry) [Vegan]
To Prepare the Beans:
- 1 cup (160 g) dried kidney beans
- Scant 3 cups (700 ml) boiling water
- Pinch of salt
For the Curry:
- Scant 1/4 cup (50 ml) sunflower oil
- 1/2 tablespoon carom seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida
- 1 teaspoon chickpea/gram flour
- 1 1/2 cups (250 ml) canned chopped tomatoes
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon red chilli/chile powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Ginger, Garlic and Chilli Paste (recipe below)
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons tomato ketchup chopped fresh coriander/cilantro, to garnish
For the Ginger, Garlic And Chilli Paste:
- 12–13 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2–2 1/2-in. (5-6 cm) piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 20 green chillies/chiles
- Pinch of salt
To Serve:
- Rotli
- Your choice of rice dish
How to Prepare Rajma Nu Shaak (Kidney Bean Curry) [Vegan]
For the Ginger, Garlic And Chilli Paste:
- Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Add a little water (or oil) if needed to loosen. This paste can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 3–4 days. Just add to curries as required.
For the Beans and Curry:
- Place the dried kidney beans in a bowl and add the boiling water. Set aside and leave to soak for 6–8 hours but preferably overnight. When ready, drain the kidney beans in a sieve/strainer and wash them thoroughly under hot running water from the tap.
- Place 1 3/4 cups (450 ml) water in a pressure cooker with the salt. Heat until the water starts to simmer, then add the kidney beans. Close the lid and cook until the pressure cooker whistles 3–4 times.
- Remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Without opening the lid, lift the whistle to release any pressure and then open the pressure cooker. Check if the kidney beans are cooked by pressing a bean between your finger and thumb; if it crushes easily, the beans are ready. If the beans are still not cooked properly, return the pressure cooker to the heat until the cooker whistles once.
- Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat for 90 seconds. Check if the oil is hot enough by placing a few carom seeds into the pan. If they sizzle, the oil is ready, otherwise heat for a further 30 seconds and check again.
- Add the carom seeds to the oil and stir for 30 seconds. Add the asafoetida, mix quickly, then add the chickpea flour. Reduce the heat to a low heat and mix quickly until the flour turns a slightly red color.
- Add 1 cup (240 ml) water and the chopped tomatoes and stir gently for 2 minutes. Add the turmeric, coriander, cumin, salt, chili powder and ginger, garlic and chili paste and stir until all the flavors are combined. Add the garam masala and stir for a further 30 seconds.
- Add the cooked kidney beans and tomato ketchup and stir until the curry comes to a simmer. Cover and cook for another couple of minutes.
- Remove the lid and take the pan off the heat. Leave the curry to cool slightly, then place in a serving bowl. Garnish with chopped coriander.
- Serve with rotli, your choice of rice and a side dish.
- If you are not serving the curry straight away, store it in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 3 days, then reheat until piping hot.
Notes
NOTE: To cook dal without a pressure cooker you will need to use a large, heavy-based saucepan with a tight-fitting lid and simmer until the lentils are tender. Since more steam is likely to escape from a regular pan, you will need to keep topping up with hot water. Timings and the amount of water required may vary but the lentils should be cooked until very soft.
